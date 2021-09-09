Best Guns And Loadouts For CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies Season 5 Reloaded

Whether you're going for high-rounds on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's latest Mauer der Toten Zombies round-based map, or you're looking to run through some objectives in Outbreak mode, you likely want the best weapons for slaying the undead. Pack-a-Punching any weapon in Zombies will give you some extra firepower, but not all weapons are created equal here.

Here are some Pack-a-Punched weapon loadout recommendations to help you with the hordes in Season 5 Reloaded.

CRBR-S

CRBR-S Wonder Weapon

If you're specifically playing Mauer der Toten, the map's CRBR-S Wonder Weapon is so much fun to use and serves as one of the most powerful options in the game. You can get a free CRBR-S by activating Klaus the robot and completing a fairly easy Easter egg quest. You can Pack-a-Punch this weapon, but there are no attachments for Wonder Weapons. You can upgrade this weapon with different mods, but the CRBR-S is actually extremely powerful in its standard form.

Hauer 77

Hauer 77 shotgun

The Hauer 77 shotgun remains Cold War Zombies' undisputed powerhouse. It's a great weapon for any Zombies mode you choose. While it might be the slowest shotgun, the Hauer will provide a one-shot headshot on regular Zombies, which is the bulk of what you're fighting. If you're looking for a beefy shotgun to fight an Easter egg boss, you might want to swap this out for the Gallo shotgun instead. The attachments for the Gallo will all be the same except for the stock, as you'll want to equip the Wire Stock instead.

Recommended Hauer 77 Attachments:

Muzzle: Infantry V-Choke

Barrel: 25.2" Task Force

Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Magazine: STANAG 8 RND Tube

Stock: Marathon Pad

M16

M16 assault rifle

When it comes to long-range weapons perfect for Outbreak or doing Easter egg quests, the M16 tactical rifle is the best of the bunch. It's a really versatile weapon that can deal high damage at close-range with hip fire, or it can help you beam the undead from a distance. Your choice of optic can be personal preference depending on the mode you play. You might want the Axial Arms 3x scope for longer lines of sight on Outbreak's enormous maps, but something like the Millstop Reflex is enough for closer engagements on round-based maps.

Recommended M16 Attachments:

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 20.5" Task Force

Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: SALVO 54 RND Fast Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Optic: Millstop Reflex/Axial Arms 3x

FARA 83

FARA 83 assault rifle

For the assault rifle class, the FARA 83 is going to provide the best bang for your buck. It's a versatile assault rifle perfect for round-based maps, Outbreak, and even Easter egg bosses.

Recommended FARA 83 attachments:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 18.7" Spetsnaz RPK

Body: GRU 5MW Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Stoner 63

Stoner 63 light machine gun

The most well-rounded of the light machine gun class, the Stoner 63 boasts high-damage with plenty of ammo to shred through the hordes. It's also a fairly easy-to-handle light machine gun, making it a great option for Zombies. Just like the M16 optic recommendations, you might want the Axial Arms 3x scope for longer lines of sight on Outbreak's massive maps, but something like the Millstop Reflex is enough for close-quarters on round-based maps.

Recommended Stoner 63 Attachments:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 21.8" Task Force

Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: SALVO 125 RND Fast Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Optic: Millstop Reflex/Axial Arms 3x

TEC-9

TEC-9 submachine gun

Season 5's semi-auto TEC-9 submachine gun probably isn't the best weapon in stock form, but it becomes one of the best submachine guns in Zombies with the right attachments equipped. You definitely want to level up this weapon to unlock the Full Auto Repeater muzzle attachment to transform the gun into a full-auto submachine gun. You can get better hip fire accuracy with the SWAT 5MW Laser Sight, but it can be swapped for the Ember Sighting Point to get an increase to your Salvage drop rate without severely impacting the stats.

Recommended TEC-9 Attachments:

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Barrel: 8.1" Task Force

Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: SALVO 33 RND Fast Mag

Handle: Serpent Wrap

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

AMP63

AMP63 pistol

This full-auto pistol combines fast fire rate with just moderate recoil, making the gun feel more like a submachine gun than anything in the pistol class. You'll want to unlock the dual wield attachment to achieve the weapon's highest damage output and to make the most of this machine pistol, as akimbo AMP63s absolutely mow through hordes of zombies.

Recommended AMP63 Attachments:

Muzzle: Flash Guard 9

Barrel: 6.4" Task Force

Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Magazine: SALVO 22 RND Fast Mag

Stock: Dual Wield

*Pro tip: Zombies lets you save the attachments to your weapon as a Custom Blueprint Mod. This means that if you save all your preferred attachments on the M16 as a blueprint, when you grab the gun from the mystery box or a Wall Buy, you can quickly have all of your attachments equipped.

To create a custom blueprint for a weapon, simply go to your Create-A-Class before a match and select the Gunsmith option next to the weapon of choice. Add all of the attachments for the weapon, and then select Custom Mod Options (press L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox) to name and save the custom blueprint. Once you're in the game with the gun of choice, you can bring up the pause menu and select the Apply Blueprint option.

This is great not only because you can instantly have all the best attachments on the weapon, but you can save multiple builds of a weapon. If you prefer a 3x scope for long-distance shots on the massive Outbreak maps, but want to use a different scope for a more close-range experience on the round-based maps, you can save and name one specific to each mode.

Zombies has a new Outbreak region and world event added with the launch of Season 5 Reloaded. There's also a new survival mode coming later in the season.

Additionally, Treyarch will remain at the helm for Zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard to continue the Dark Aether storyline. While the Vanguard reveal for Zombies is expected later this year, players can get hands-on with Vanguard's multiplayer beta, starting as early as this weekend.

Season 5 Reloaded content and the upcoming Vanguard release carry on as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over harassment and discrimination against women.