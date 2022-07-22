Best Gaming Mouse In 2022

The Good:

Excellent ergonomics

5 programmable buttons

Lightweight

Great for competitive gaming

You can't go wrong with the SteelSeries Prime. SteelSeries' flagship mouse offers consistently impressive performance and a sturdy but lightweight design that's built to last. It's equipped with magnetic optical switches, which can lead to faster response times. Magnetic switches serve another purpose other than performance. Due to the design, they can last longer than regular mouse buttons.

The Prime is aimed at right-handed users, as the side buttons are located on the left side of the mouse. One of the cool things about the Prime is that it's shaped just a tad differently than most other popular gaming mice in its category. It has a more rounded curvature. Regardless of the style of grip you use when gaming, the Prime should prove to be comfy for long gaming sessions. We've been using the Prime for hundreds of hours at this point, and it still feels as good as it did out of the box.

It should be noted that due to the minimalistic design in terms of buttons, the Prime is best suited for first-person shooters when it comes to competitive games. But for what it's aimed to do, the Prime can hang with the best of them, and it's reasonably priced. It just plain works, offering precise improvements thanks to its fine-tuned optical sensor and a crisp connection via 2.4GHz wireless. If there's a knock to be found, it's that the Prime only offers up to 100 hours of battery life between charges, which is good but bested by some other popular options out there--including another SteelSeries mouse you'll find on this list.