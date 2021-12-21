Best Free Xbox Series X Games To Download Right Now

Video games can be an expensive hobby to maintain, but thanks to an industry that has seen the potential for free-to-play games, you can easily start a collection that won't cost you a single cent. While the majority of freemium games feature hidden costs of some kind, whether they be season passes or that one snazzy outfit you can't resist buying for your avatar, there's a surprising amount of value available upfront in a number of titles where there's no admission fee.

We've gathered a number of the best free Xbox Series X|S games from across multiple genres, so don't worry about memorizing your credit card security code as you sit down to try out some games that feel like they were obtained with a five-finger discount.

Apex Legends

Appearing seemingly out of nowhere in 2019, EA and Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends has been one of the best and most popular battle royale games on the market since then. The beauty of Apex Legends is its simplicity and intuitive communication between squadmates using a ping system, while Respawn's talent for satisfying gunplay and expert map design only adds to its appeal. Post-launch support has focused on quality over quantity, further enhancing the squad-based shooter with meaningful additions that regularly shake up its formula.

Read our Apex Legends review.

Brawlhalla

Fighting games with a Smash Bros. influence seem to be all the rage these days, with Brawlhalla being a particularly excellent example of adding some new flavor to a familiar formula. A slick take on Smash Bros. that is brimming with character, Brawlhalla's real charm comes from an eclectic roster of characters pulled from history and pop culture, allowing fans to create some dream matches within that game. Ever wanted to see Lara Croft battle a burly Viking? Well there you are. As a free-to-play game, Brawlhalla is generous with its content, offering a substantial number of characters and modes that all benefit from the game's smooth and polished action.

Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the biggest pillars of the battle royale scene, Call of Duty: Warzone has everything you could ask for in a game to see just who the last person standing will be. Maps have space for up to 150 players, the rush to the center of a shrinking conflict zone results in some great moments when people run into each other, and a few other modes add some spicy variety to the mix. On top of that, there's also the Call of Duty gunplay that has driven the franchise for more than a decade, an assortment of well-designed military gear, and a learning curve that'll teach you the ins and outs of Call of Duty's take on the genre in no time flat. Sure, it's a free Call of Duty game with a battle royale twist, but it's a heck of an intelligent and polished spin-off.

Read our Call of Duty: Warzone review.

Destiny 2

Even if you're not planning to buy any of its major expansions or season pass content, Destiny 2 still offers a plethora of activities that can distract you for hours. The New Light campaign of the now free-to-play game is an enjoyable jaunt across the basics of Bungie's sandbox, there are a ton of weapons to collect and plenty of dastardly enemies to face off against, and the PvP Crucible mode serves as a great platform for chunky gunplay and space magic showdowns. Destiny 2's basic package may serve as an appetizer to the main course of its premium content, but this is one dish that can easily fill you up with its generous amount of activities.

Read our Destiny 2 review.

Fortnite

Easily one of the biggest games of all time, Fortnite has become a mainstream success story with its frequent events, celebrity crossovers, and the building of a Metaverse that has pulled in characters from across pop culture to its sunny shores. At its core, Fortnite is still a fantastic battle royale with a neat twist that allows you to clobber your opposition while constructing all manner of action-packed architecture around your avatar. Building on that foundation, Epic Games has turned Fortnite into a hub of competition, creativity, and social interaction that has in turn transformed the gaming industry around it. Not bad for a game that doesn't cost you a single cent to play.

Read our Fortnite review.

Halo Infinite

Microsoft celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console in grand style in 2021 by releasing Halo Infinite's multiplayer to the masses. Compared to previous Halo games under the stewardship of developer 343 Industries, Halo Infinite feels like it has finally outgrown its rebellious phase and is back to doing what Halo does best. Building on its rich legacy, Halo Infinite plays like an absolute beast in the multiplayer department. While there's still room for improvement, the current lean and mean free-to-play shooter is a finely tuned showcase of excellent sound design, smooth-as-silk movement, and nostalgic action.

Read our Halo Infinite review.

Killer Instinct

One of the oldest names in the fighting game scene, Killer Instinct is an underrated masterpiece of well-crafted brawling. Available as a free game with a single character to use in all of its modes, the meat-and-potatoes gameplay of Killer Instinct is easily on par with that of the Mortal Kombats and Street Fighters of its class. Hard-hitting, fast-paced, and still a handsome game long after it first arrived, it's one of the best games out there to teach you the finer points of combo-breaking fisticuffs. And if you like what you see, the full game is definitely worth checking out on Xbox Game Pass.

Read our Killer Instinct review.

Rocket League

Rocket-powered cars. A massive soccer ball. A stadium that's just the right size to punt that massive sphere all over the place. What more could you ask for? Psyonix's Rocket League is still one of the best and easiest competitive games to get into, jam-packed with great gameplay that'll have you sticking around for just one more round and the exhilarating sensation of scoring a goal that you can brag about for years to come. An example of a great idea that has been perfectly executed, Rocket League is pure European football fun that's accessible, fun, and absolutely thrilling.

Read our Rocket League review.

Warframe

Quickly approaching its first decade on the market, Warframe is a perfect example of creating a compelling game and ensuring that every update adds meaningful content that appeals to a fanbase. Warframe has done just that since 2013, transforming the original space-ninja saga into a grand and sweeping adventure across the cosmos that has an unreal number of distractions within its design. From its engaging storyline to its expansive multiplayer, you'll seldom run out of things to do in Warframe. And that's a consistent joy that you'll experience long before you even consider throwing some extra coin towards developer Digital Extremes.

Read our Warframe review.

World of Tanks

A decade after it first came lumbering into view with its selection of armored assault vehicles, World of Tanks has proven that its wartime multiplayer is still one of the best on the market. Providing exactly what it promises on the box, World of Tanks pits you against other players in cutting-edge military hardware, with each tank boasting a surprising amount of realism and small details in its design. Even better, World of Tanks has regular crossovers that enhance its appeal, which so far have ranged from GI Joe to WWE, Hot Wheels to Arnold Schwarzenegger. Don't ask how it works; just smile, wave, and make certain the turret is in the optimum firing position.

Read our World of Tanks review.