Best Fortnite Landing Spots In Chapter 3 Season 3

A new map means a new set of Fortnite landing spots in Chapter 3 Season 3, or at least some new considerations for your old favorites. The Reality Tree did more than add a handy new way to start a match with high-grade equipment. It transformed almost a third of the map, changing which areas are worth checking out first and where you can expect other players to be--or not to be, which is often more important. Below, we’ve listed a wide range of drop sites suitable for any occasion, whether you’re after weapons or just need a quiet spot to do some fishing.

Chonker’s Speedway

Just as in Chapter 3, Season 2, Chonker’s Speedway is still one of the best landing spots in the new season--albeit with one important caveat. The racetrack and surrounding buildings are home to plenty of loot. Most of it is fairly common, with a few exceptions, but it’s easy to fill your pockets fast with practically an entire arsenal, unlike some of the more remote locations on the map. Access to fast cars makes it easier to get away from opponents or to just cover more ground quickly.

The downside is that Chonker’s Speedway seems more popular than usual in Season 3, which means you’re more likely to run into trouble early on. The nearby garages and restaurants give you plenty of areas to hide, but this is still one of the more dangerous locations to drop in. If you don’t feel like taking the risk, consider dropping just to the north of the main speedway and gradually working your way south to search for loot. You have the advantage of the high ground this way as well and can simply beat a hasty retreat toward Condo Canyon or Sanctuary if things start getting dicey.

Reality Falls

With Chapter 3, Season 3 well underway, Reality Falls seems to be losing its appeal to Fortnite players. You can, and should, still get Reality Seeds to plan ahead for future matches, but it seems like most players are dropping elsewhere now. That’s a good thing, since Reality Falls is almost an ecosystem in itself, with dozens of places to search for loot, plan ambushes, or just take it easy while the first 50 players knock each other out.

There’s the Reality Tree itself and the cave system behind it, along with an abundance of shield mushrooms that gradually bump up your shield meter when you bounce on them. Check the surrounding mushroom forest for chests while you’re there, as you can typically find two or three either near the stalks or on top of the caps.

Rave Cave

Rave Cave has nearly 60 loot caches and chests to find, so if you just want the most stacked drop location possible, this should be your first stop. The amount of loot means you’re more likely to come across other players, but between the Ballers and the cave’s own natural hiding places, you should be able to either stay safe or evacuate with ease. The flipside is that all this loot makes Rave Cave a good spot to plan ambushes for other players who have the same idea. If you manage to grab a hunting or sniper rifle, camp out--safely--on some of the ledges and see what you can manage to accomplish before someone figures out you’re there.

South of Sanctuary

The wilds around Sanctuary are pretty empty, save for a few random loot caches, but if you want to do some exploration, complete basic quests, or just go fishing, this is an excellent place to start. You’re near enough to the three islands east of Sanctuary to grab some high-rank loot, but far enough out from where the early action usually takes place. If the first storm circle is further away from Sanctuary, then you can pretty much bet no one else is going to bother you for a while.

East of Daily Bugle

Another good area is the crossroads between the Daily Bugle and the coast. This spot is usually fairly quiet, but it also gives you access to several nearby NPCs and the Temple, if you need to stock up. The road itself winds through a shallow valley of sorts, making it easier to avoid opponents or set up ambushes. The Daily Bugle itself, with its plentiful loot, is still a popular drop spot, so give this a try if you want to pick off a few treasure hunters.

South of Tilted Towers

South of Tilted Towers might seem an unorthodox choice, but it has several advantages. For one thing, there’s absolutely nothing there--no NPCs, no landmarks, nothing. While everyone else is running off to loot the Towers or explore Reality Falls, you can safely explore the hills and plains. Since this area is almost in the center of the map, it also means you can easily duck into more civilized areas to pad out your inventory as needed.

Wherever your Reality Sapling is

This one might go without saying, but wherever your Reality Sapling is, you should be too, regardless of whether it’s ready to harvest yet. Even if you’re holding out for epic or legendary loot, you still need to make sure the sapling has no weeds--and hasn’t fallen victim to the destructive whims of another player.

Ideally, you’ll plant your sapling somewhere out of the way, such as some of the more remote locations we suggested or maybe even somewhere even further away, like northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Either way, once you harvest your sapling’s fruits, you’re much better equipped in most cases than you would be if you dropped somewhere like Rave Cave. If you don’t feel like waiting for the weapon fruits to sprout naturally, you can use a shield keg or slurp splash to make them grow faster.