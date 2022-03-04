Best Flight Sticks For Microsoft Flight Simulator In 2022

While Microsoft Flight Simulator is playable with a standard Xbox controller, dedicated players will undoubtedly want the realism that's added by using a flight stick. Ever since the rebooted franchise released on PC and Xbox Series X|S, the niche flight stick controller category has seen a resurgence in popularity. If you're interested in playing Microsoft Flight Simulator (or other games like Star Wars Squadrons) with a proper control scheme, we've rounded up the best flight sticks available now.

Most of the products here are HOTAS (or Hands-On Throttle and Stick), the industry standard for joysticks, and they'll simply give you much greater control over your flight experience and significantly heighten the immersion as well. It's best to stick with reputable brands like those mentioned above, even though some flight stick options can cost hundreds of dollars, because you can be sure of the flight stick's quality and durability.