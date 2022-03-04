The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Flight Sticks For Microsoft Flight Simulator In 2022
From HOTAS flight sticks to yokes and even an Xbox-friendly keyboard, here are some peripherals that'll enhance your experience with Microsoft Flight Simulator.
While Microsoft Flight Simulator is playable with a standard Xbox controller, dedicated players will undoubtedly want the realism that's added by using a flight stick. Ever since the rebooted franchise released on PC and Xbox Series X|S, the niche flight stick controller category has seen a resurgence in popularity. If you're interested in playing Microsoft Flight Simulator (or other games like Star Wars Squadrons) with a proper control scheme, we've rounded up the best flight sticks available now.
Most of the products here are HOTAS (or Hands-On Throttle and Stick), the industry standard for joysticks, and they'll simply give you much greater control over your flight experience and significantly heighten the immersion as well. It's best to stick with reputable brands like those mentioned above, even though some flight stick options can cost hundreds of dollars, because you can be sure of the flight stick's quality and durability.
Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X
$200
The Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X is a great all-around option for those jumping into Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S or PC. The bundle gets you the T.Flight HOTAS One, Thrustmaster's entry-level flight stick that's been a popular option for some time now, along with the T.Flight Rudder Pedals (TFRP).
The T.Flight HOTAS One features a compact design with a detachable throttle and joystick along with five axes, 14 action buttons, a rapid-fire trigger, and a multidirectional hat switch for navigation/panoramic view. It also has actual Xbox buttons to let you easily navigate menus and more, and the device will be recognized and configured instantly when you plug it into your console. The rudder pedals enhance your flight experience further by giving you precision control over the rudders and breaks. They're designed with industrial-grade aluminum slide rails that give you a wide range of smooth movement.
Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS One
$90
For those who don't want to go all-in at once with the T.Flight Full Kit X, you can pick up the HOTAS One flight stick separately for $90, which has all of the aforementioned features designed specifically for Xbox and PC. Though rudder pedals greatly increase the immersion and level of control you have in a flight sim, beginners looking to try out the genre for the first time may want to start with a standard joystick like the HOTAS One.
Hori HOTAS Flight Stick for Xbox
$200
This one's hard to find in stock, but it's still worth mentioning here--the Hori Ace Combat 7 HOTAS Flight Stick for Xbox is another great option for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The Designed for Xbox product retails for $200 and features a separate joystick and throttle with full HOTAS controls. You can adjust the sensitivity of the joystick and resistance of the throttle to customize your flight experience, and this set has an integrated 3.5mm headset jack as well.
Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System
$170
If you're looking to emulate the cockpit of a Boeing aircraft, then Logitech's Flight Yoke System for PC is a good one to go with. It has a flight yoke and three-lever throttle as well as 25 programmable buttons, five axes, and an integrated USB hub.
Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight
$380
This brand-new flight control system from Turtle Beach is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and PC and was designed specifically for Microsoft Flight Simulator. It features a true-to-life 180-degree yoke with built-in rudder controls, a modular throttle quadrant with an integrated trim wheel and custom levers, and a management display that gives you real-time alerts and other details as you fly. It connects easily via USB and is available for $380. It's certainly pricey, but it's one of the best Turtle Beach products in years.
Logitech G Saitek X52 Pro Flight Control System
$200
An upgraded version of the original X52, Logitech’s G Saitek X52 Pro flight control system comes with a separate joystick and throttle and features illuminated buttons as well as an upgraded LCD display that shows in-game data. It also has a precision dual-spring centering mechanism that ensures the joystick returns to neutral position when let go, and its progressive throttle includes a tension dial for adjusting resistance. The handle is also very adjustable with five positions and contoured finger grips to customize your grip style. Though not compatible with Xbox at this time, the Logitech G Saitek X52 Pro is another great option for Flight Simulator on PC.
Razer Turret for Xbox
$250
Microsoft Flight Simulator originally launched on PC, and controlling it with a mouse and keyboard will likely feel more natural than a controller. For that purpose, Microsoft recommends the Razer Turret, a wireless keyboard and mouse set that connects to your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One with a 2.4GHz connection and adaptive frequency technology. The mouse pad is actually built-in and slides out from the right side of the keyboard, while the mouse boasts Razer's 5G advanced optical sensor with a 16,000 DPI. The keyboard has a tenkeyless design with Razer mechanical switches. The Razer Turret works with a handful of other Xbox games as well, so you can potentially get plenty of use out of it beyond just piloting in Flight Simulator.
