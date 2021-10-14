Best Nintendo Switch Ethernet Adapter: Reliable And Cheap Options

The Nintendo Switch is a marvel of handheld and home console gaming, but if the device has a flaw, it has to be a lack of ethernet cable support. While the Switch OLED Model has solved this problem by adding that port to its dock, users of the regular Switch have had to rely on their Wi-Fi connection to download new games or set up their consoles for online competition. Wireless internet technology has improved over the years, but nothing beats a direct connection to the internet when it comes to signal strength and stability.

Fortunately, that's a problem that has several solutions. Here's a look at the best ethernet adapters that you can grab for your Switch right now.