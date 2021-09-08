The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best DualSense Charging Station: Top PS5 Controller Chargers
In addition to PlayStation's official charging station, there are several worthy third-party options worth considering.
While the DualSense's battery life is better than the DualShock 4, it still doesn't run for nearly as long as an Xbox controller with a pair of AAs. Battery life for the DualSense tops out around 12 hours, but with games that make greater use of features like adaptive triggers, rumble, internal speakers, and lighting effects, this number can practically be cut in half. That's why it makes sense to always keep your controllers charged between play sessions. The best and most convenient way to do this is to use a charging station. We've rounded up the best DualSense charging stations for PS5 below.
Of course, if your controller dies while gaming--and you only have one--you'll still need to plug it into your console to keep playing. Since the included USB-C cable isn't lengthy enough to be practical for most setups, you may want to invest in a longer cord such as this 16-foot cable that's compatible with DualSense and Xbox Series X|S controllers.
For more PS5 suggestions, check out our roundups of the best PS5 controllers and best PS5 accessories. If you're looking for some games to play, we have a list of the best PS5 games so far.
PlayStation DualSense Charging Station
$30
It's always preferred to go with the official option when possible for products like charging stations, so it's no surprise that PlayStation's DualSense Charging Station is our top pick here. This charging station matches the white DualSense controller and console while doubling as a dock to hold your controllers. It charges two controllers at once and fully charges both controllers in roughly three hours--the same amount of time it takes to charge via the USB port on the PS5. The controllers slide into place and light up to indicate that they are charging. PlayStation's DualSense Charging Station tends to go in and out of stock, but you can pick one up for $30 at GameStop right now.
NexiGo Dobe DualSense Charging Station
$18
For a third-party option that costs around $20, we recommend the NexiGo Dobe charging station. This charging station has a similar look to the official one and also charges two controllers at once. It's capable of charging two DualSense controllers in roughly three hours. NexiGo's charging station has built-in safety technology to prevent overcharging and an LED light that lets you know the status of the controllers' juice.
Oivo DualSense Charging Station
$8
Oivo's DualSense Charging Station is a bargain at just $8, and it has a 4.6/5 user rating average out of nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon. This kit comes with USB-C dongles that need to be plugged into the controller in order to dock. You get four of them, so if one breaks, you'll have extras to use. Oivo's charging station has LED indicators that flash when charging and a switch to turn the station off. For the price, it's a nice option, especially if you're in need of multiple stations. That said, it will only charge the controllers to 70% battery capacity because of the DualSense's protection technology.
InnoAura DualSense Charging Station
$7
InnoAura's DualSense Charging Station is an ideal option for those who travel a lot due to its compact size. It's simply a thin little dock that supports simultaneous charging of two controllers. Like the Oivo option, InnoAura's DualSense Charging Station is enticing because of its low price (just $7), making it solid choice for those looking for multiple docks or one to keep in a travel bag.
Oivo PS5 Stand and Charging Station
$33
While the main selling point of this option may be the PS5 stand with a built-in cooling fan, the kit also has a charging station for two controllers. This station is capable of fully charging two controllers in around 2.5 hours. It also has a game rack on the back that stores 12 PS5 game cases. If you like having your PS5 set up vertically, Oivo's all-in-one stand and charging station is an excellent option that features everything you need in one place, reducing clutter. Though it has a $60 list price, you can grab it for nearly 50% off at Amazon.
