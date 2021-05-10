Best Deals Today: Super Mario 3D World, Switch Accessories, Smart Monitors, And More

Hori's Split Pad Pro is one of our picks for the best Nintendo Switch controllers. It replaces the Joy-Cons and provides a more conventional feel with larger thumbsticks, a traditional D-pad, and a more ergonomic design. It's especially great for those with larger hands. The Split Pad Pro does come with a few downsides, though. It doesn't have rumble or NFC support, and it tends to drain the Switch's battery quicker than normal. You can grab the Midnight Blue model for $40.50 at Amazon right now.