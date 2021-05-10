The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Deals Today: Super Mario 3D World, Switch Accessories, Smart Monitors, And More
A new week is here, and we've rounded up the best deals you can snag on Monday.
The start of a new week also means a fresh batch of gaming, tech, and entertainment deals. Nintendo Switch owners have a nice selection to choose from, with first-party exclusives like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and great accessories such as the Hori Split Pad Pro. Meanwhile, Best Buy has a few noteworthy deals, including a nice discount on a Samsung smart monitor and an awesome deal on a SanDisk portable NVMe SSD. We've rounded up the best deals you can grab on Monday. Make sure to check back here tomorrow for new deals.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
$50 (was $60)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is $10 off at Amazon. There's no telling how long this deal will last and it matches the best price we've seen for the recently released platformer. It includes a port of the excellent Wii U game as well as a new open-world campaign that switches things up. Together, the two experiences add up to create a dynamic Super Mario platforming game. It earned a 9/10 in our Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury review.
Midnight Blue Split Pad Pro
$40.50 (was $50)
Hori's Split Pad Pro is one of our picks for the best Nintendo Switch controllers. It replaces the Joy-Cons and provides a more conventional feel with larger thumbsticks, a traditional D-pad, and a more ergonomic design. It's especially great for those with larger hands. The Split Pad Pro does come with a few downsides, though. It doesn't have rumble or NFC support, and it tends to drain the Switch's battery quicker than normal. You can grab the Midnight Blue model for $40.50 at Amazon right now.
Echo Show 5
$50 (was $90)
The Echo Show 5 is on sale for $40 off at Amazon right now. The 5.5-inch smart display is great for those who are looking for an affordable smart home hub with great versatility. Along with acting as a smart speaker, the Show 5 is nice for video calls or even watching TV shows or movies.
Horipad for Nintendo Switch
$38.20 (was $50)
A cheaper alternative to the Switch Pro Controller, the Horipad is on sale for $38.20 right now. This wireless controller offers 15 hours of play time on a full charge, has ergonomic grips on the handles, and boasts a sturdy, compact design. It also has an accelerometer and gyroscope for motion controls and is officially licensed by Nintendo.
Samsung AM500 Smart Tizen Monitor
$190 (was $230)
This Samsung 27-inch smart monitor is $40 off at Best Buy today only. The AM500 features a full HD LED display with HDMI and USB ports. While you can, of course, use this with a PC, you can wirelessly connect your phone or tablet to the display for streaming or work. The versatility of a smart monitor makes it a solid pick for those who tend to switch back and forth between their PC and mobile device.
SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB NVMe SSD
$150 (was $240)
You can save $90 on a fast SanDisk portable hard drive at Best Buy today only. The SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB boasts an NVMe SSD, which offers read speeds of 1,050MB/s and write speeds of 1,000MB/s. It connects via USB-C and has built-in encryption to keep your data safe.
Nintendo Switch games for $40
You can still save $20 on four great Nintendo Switch exclusives right now at multiple major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.
Save 15% on Marvel Collectibles
GameStop's deal of the day slashes 15% off the price of select Marvel collectibles, including collectible electronic helmets, statues, and action figures.
GameSir Android Controller
$51 (was $100)
If you're in the market for a controller for your Android phone, Amazon has a great deal on a gaming controller that will have your phone looking like a Nintendo Switch. The GameSir X2 is nearly 50% off right now. It's compatible with most Android phones thanks to its slider that gets the fit just right. You can use it for playing Android games or streaming via Xbox Game Pass or Stadia.
