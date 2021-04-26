The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Deals Today: PS4 Games, Corsair Gaming Keyboard, Halo Graphic Novel, And More
We've put together a list of the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals you can snag on Monday.
Another Monday is here, which means we've rounded up a new batch of great deals. Regardless of which console you game on, there are some solid game deals, including discounts on 2021 releases like It Takes Two and Persona 5 Strikers. PC gamers can pick up the excellent Corsair K95 gaming keyboard and the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse at steep discounts. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering discounts on preorders for the re-release of the original Halo comics, and Star Wars fans can get The Rise of Skywalker art book for a bargain basement price right now. Check out all of the best deals for Monday below, and make sure to come back tomorrow for new deals.
It Takes Two
$33.88 (was $40)
It Takes Two, one of our favorite co-op games for PlayStation and Xbox, is on sale for $34 at Amazon and Best Buy. Sadly, this deal is only available for PS4/PS5. It Takes Two can be played split-screen or online with a friend. You and your partner play as Cody and May, a couple contemplating divorce who have been turned into dolls by their daughter's tears. Though it has a melancholy premise, It Takes Two is a humorous and heartfelt platforming adventure. It features some stellar platforming sequences that must be tackled as a cohesive unit and clever puzzles that are a joy to solve. It earned a 9/10 in our It Takes Two review.
Corsair K95 Platinum Gaming Keyboard
$120 (was $200)
Best Buy has an excellent deal on a high-end Corsair gaming keyboard today only. The K95 RGB Platinum is on sale for $120, down from $200. The K95 has Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches that are designed for fast movements and smooth transitions. It also has 18 programmable keys, 6 hot keys, and RGB backlighting. The K95 comes with a wrist rest to promote comfort throughout lengthy gaming sessions.
Persona 5 Strikers
$40 (was $60)
GameStop and Best Buy both have Persona 5 Strikers on sale for $40 for Nintendo Switch and PS4. The spin-off combines Dynasty Warriors-style action combat with Persona 5's world to create a unique experience that's definitely worth checking out if you're a Persona fan. It earned an 8/10 in GameSpot's Persona 5 Strikers review.
The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
$9.80 (was $40)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was quite divisive amongst dedicated fans (shocker, we know), and perhaps some of the merchandise released around the film didn't sell as well as Disney and retailers expected. If you like art books, The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is on sale for a rather ridiculous price. At just $9.80, the 256-page hardcover book is more than 75% off.
Halo Graphic Novel
$15.85 (was $20)
Dark Horse is re-releasing the original Halo comics that have been out of print for more than a decade. Halo Graphic Novel (catchy title) compiles four Halo comics and is available to preorder for $15.85 at Amazon, which is roughly a 20% discount. Halo Graphic Novel releases October 5.
SanDisk 512GB microSD card
$63 (was $100)
Amazon has SanDisk Ultra microSD cards on sale for great prices. The 512GB option is arguably the best deal. Normally $100, you can snag this high-capacity card for $63. If you're in need of extra storage space on your Nintendo Switch, a 512GB card is capable of holding a ton of games.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
$40 (was $60)
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim flew under the radar last year, but it was quietly one of the coolest and most unique titles released in 2020. Developed by Vanillaware, 13 Sentinels combines visual novel storytelling with side-scrolling adventure exploration and real-time strategy combat. The game stars 13 high schoolers who are thrust into battle against city-destroying kajju. It earned a 9/10 in our 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim review.
Yakuza Remastered Collection
$40 (was $60)
Yakuza Remastered Collection is $20 off at multiple retailers, including Amazon. The collection compiles Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 with updated visuals and 60fps performance. Even if you've played one or more of these great beat-'em-ups, the collection is worth playing. It features new content that was excluded from the original North American releases.
Echo Dot
$30 (was $50)
Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $30, down from $50. The fourth generation Echo Dot provides a more immersive and practical user experience thanks to its spherical design. It's one of the most popular smart speakers around, and you can use it as a smart home hub for other devices. You could also opt for the model with a digital clock, which is on sale for $40 right now.
Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse
$100 (was $150)
Amazon has knocked $50 off the price of the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse. The Viper Ultimate is one of Razer's best gaming mice. Built for speed, the Viper Ultimate is lightweight and has a 20K DPI optical sensor along with eight programmable buttons and up to 70 hours of battery life. This package also comes with a charging dock with RGB lighting.
