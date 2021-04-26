Best Deals Today: PS4 Games, Corsair Gaming Keyboard, Halo Graphic Novel, And More

It Takes Two, one of our favorite co-op games for PlayStation and Xbox, is on sale for $34 at Amazon and Best Buy. Sadly, this deal is only available for PS4/PS5. It Takes Two can be played split-screen or online with a friend. You and your partner play as Cody and May, a couple contemplating divorce who have been turned into dolls by their daughter's tears. Though it has a melancholy premise, It Takes Two is a humorous and heartfelt platforming adventure. It features some stellar platforming sequences that must be tackled as a cohesive unit and clever puzzles that are a joy to solve. It earned a 9/10 in our It Takes Two review.