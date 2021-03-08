Best Deals Today: Nintendo Switch Exclusives, Razer Gaming Products, And More

Another Monday has arrived, and that means we're highlighting a new batch of great deals at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Mario Day isn't until Wednesday, but you can already save on Nintendo Switch exclusives such as Super Mario Maker 2 and Luigi's Mansion 3. PC gamers should definitely take a peek at Amazon's Razer deals, which are available today only and feature the Razer Kraken Tournament edition headset, the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, and much more. Make sure to check back tomorrow for more notable deals.