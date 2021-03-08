The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Deals Today: Nintendo Switch Exclusives, Razer Gaming Products, And More
We've rounded up the best gaming and tech deals you can take advantage of on Monday.
Another Monday has arrived, and that means we're highlighting a new batch of great deals at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Mario Day isn't until Wednesday, but you can already save on Nintendo Switch exclusives such as Super Mario Maker 2 and Luigi's Mansion 3. PC gamers should definitely take a peek at Amazon's Razer deals, which are available today only and feature the Razer Kraken Tournament edition headset, the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, and much more. Make sure to check back tomorrow for more notable deals.
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
$30 (was $40)
We highlighted Devil May Cry 5's Special edition last week, but this week it happens to be on sale for an even better price. The enhanced edition with new modes and a new playable character is available for $30 on PS5 and Xbox Series X at GameStop and Amazon.
Super Mario Maker 2
$38.88 (was $60)
Ahead of Mario Day this Wednesday, some notable Nintendo Switch exclusives have been discounted to great prices at all major retailers. One of those games is Super Mario Maker 2, which is down to $39. Super Mario Maker 2 has a robust and intuitive course creator as well as a fun single-player campaign. Whether you want to try your hand at creating side-scrolling Mario levels or simply play the thousands of user creations, Super Mario Maker 2 is a blast.
Luigi's Mansion 3
$38.88 (was $60)
Luigi's Mansion 3 is also on sale for $39. Once again, Luigi finds himself in a frightening situation after his friends go missing in a haunted hotel. Filled with clever puzzles and an abundance of charm, Luigi's Mansion 3 is a stellar adventure that's well worth checking out.
Super Mario Party
$38.88 (was $60)
If you're looking for a fun party game to play with the whole family, Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch is on sale for $39 at all major retailers this week. Super Mario Party includes several different competitive and cooperative multiplayer game modes.
Mario Tennis Aces
$38.88 (was $60)
Mario Tennis Aces rounds out the Mario Day game deals for Nintendo Switch. The tennis sim includes a zany campaign filled with challenges, boss battles, and dynamic courts, and there's also local and online multiplayer.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Switch Controller - Mario White Edition
$17.82 (was $25)
PowerA is the most prolific third-party manufacturer of Nintendo Switch controllers, and right now you can save on one of the Super Mario designs. The Mario White edition is a wired controller featuring a picture of the Nintendo mascot on the right handle. It's on sale for $17.82 at Amazon, which makes it a great option for those looking for cheap but solid controllers for multiplayer.
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Laptop
$550 (was $800)
Best Buy's current Deal of the Day drops a great all-purpose laptop to a really good price. Normally $750, the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 is on sale for $550 today only. The S340 is ideal for work or school and features a 15-inch touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse
$50 (was $70)
Razer's popular DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse is $20 off at Amazon today only. The DeathAdder is a wired mouse with eight programmable buttons, a 20K DPI optical sensor, and Chroma RGB lighting.
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset
$55 (was $100)
The Razer Kraken Tournament edition wired gaming headset is on sale for a fantastic price at Amazon today. Regularly priced at $100, the Kraken is discounted to just $55. It has THX 7.1 surround sound and a retractable noise-canceling mic. Best of all, the Kraken is a universal headset that's compatible with all major consoles, PC, and mobile devices.
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming Keyboard
$90 (was $130)
One of the best Razer keyboards on the market, the Razer Huntsman Tournament edition is a tenkeyless model focused on speed. It has linear optical switches and PBT keycaps for a fast, smooth feel. It also has Razer's Chroma RGB lighting and fully programmable macros. The Razer Huntsman Tournament edition is on sale for $90 at Amazon today only, down from $130.
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop
$1,200 (was $1,500)
If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, the Razer Blade is one of the most stylish and best-performing options around. The Razer Blade 15 is $300 off at Amazon today only, dropping the price to $1,200. It has a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.
