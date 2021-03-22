Best Deals Today: Dragon Quest XI S, Gaming Headsets, Logitech Racing Wheel, And More

If you're looking for a solid yet affordable headset to use with your PS5, Xbox Series X, or other gaming systems, you can pick up Turtle Beach's Recon 200 headset for even cheaper this week. Down to $50 at Amazon, the Recon 200 wired gaming headset features multiplatform compatibility, amplified audio, immersive surround sound for Xbox and PC, a flip-up mic, and a comfortable over-ear fit.

For a more premium headset, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 is on sale for $200 (down from $250) today and offers excellent audio along with a noise-canceling microphone so your voice comes through crystal-clear. (Note: If you prefer a wireless option, Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset is one of our top headset picks for PS5.)