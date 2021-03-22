The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Deals Today: Dragon Quest XI S, Gaming Headsets, Logitech Racing Wheel, And More
Here are the best gaming and tech deals floating around on Monday.
Another week has arrived, which means retailers are kicking off new sales with discounts on tech, video games, and accessories. The best deals for Monday, March 22 include a great budget headset option for PS5, Xbox Series X, and other platforms: Turtle Beach's Recon 200 headset for $50. A new buy two, get one free sale at Amazon offers a great opportunity to stock up on video games (including next-gen options), board games, Blu-rays, and more for cheap. Plus, don't miss deals on specific games like acclaimed JRPG Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition, which is just $25 for PlayStation and Xbox, and Dead Cells' collector's edition (Switch) for less than $72.
Buy 2, get 1 free sale at Amazon
Target's running a buy two, get one free promotion this week, and you know what that means: Amazon has already kicked off a competing sale of its own. Amazon's buy two, get one free sale covers not only video games but also Blu-rays and board games, and you can mix and match between categories. As usual, we expect the top games to sell out soon--as of our last update, the sale options included Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3, and more.
Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition
$25 (was $40)
The definitive edition of one of the best JRPGs in recent years, Dragon Quest XI S, is down to just $25 for PlayStation and Xbox at Amazon today. Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition gets you the full base game as well an orchestral soundtrack, new character scenarios, a photo mode, and the ability to speed up battles. Notably, it also adds a 2D 16-bit mode that lets you play through the entire game in the classic Dragon Quest style (and visit a 2D-only side area, Tickington).
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset
$50 (was $60)
If you're looking for a solid yet affordable headset to use with your PS5, Xbox Series X, or other gaming systems, you can pick up Turtle Beach's Recon 200 headset for even cheaper this week. Down to $50 at Amazon, the Recon 200 wired gaming headset features multiplatform compatibility, amplified audio, immersive surround sound for Xbox and PC, a flip-up mic, and a comfortable over-ear fit.
For a more premium headset, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 is on sale for $200 (down from $250) today and offers excellent audio along with a noise-canceling microphone so your voice comes through crystal-clear. (Note: If you prefer a wireless option, Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset is one of our top headset picks for PS5.)
Dead Cells: Prisoner's Edition
$71.50 (was $120)
One of the best roguelike action-platformers received a new physical collector's edition in late 2020. Dead Cells: Prisoner's Edition includes a physical copy of the acclaimed game along with various other physical goodies, including three collector pin badges, four metallic stickers, an exclusive art print card with a numbered collector's certificate, and a 7" two-track orange vinyl record. The Prisoner's Edition is currently the cheapest it's been at Amazon, and you can get the Switch version for less than $72 today in a limited-time deal.
Star Wars Squadrons
$20 (was $40)
EA's Star Wars Squadrons hit a new low price today at Best Buy, which has both the PlayStation and Xbox versions for 20 bucks each. Though we've seen the game at $25 in past sales, this is the first time we've seen it at an even $20, an excellent deal on the space dogfighting game. Star Wars Squadrons has also received improvements on next-gen consoles, including 4K resolution at 120fps on Xbox Series X.
Bloodborne: The Board Game
$88.20 (was $110)
Bloodborne: The Board Game is often sold out at Amazon, but today it's back in stock with a 20% discount as well (though not much stock is left). The tabletop version of From Software's acclaimed video game features branching quests, card-driven combat mechanics, highly detailed figures, and more.
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals
$350 (was $400)
Logitech makes some of the best racing wheels for gaming, and there's a rare markdown on its G923 racing wheel for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC today. On sale for $50 off, the G923 racing wheel and pedals feature Logitech's TrueForce technology that delivers next-gen force feedback for heightened realism and detail. It also has a programmable dual clutch to assist with launch and game controls built right into the steering wheel for easy access.
The G923 wheel is compatible with most racing games, including Need for Speed Heat and Forza Horizon 4, though its TrueForce technology is currently only supported by select games such as Grid, Snowrunner, and Assetto Corsa Competizione.
Persona 5 Strikers (Steam key)
$47.39 (was $60)
If you loved Persona 5, you can embark on a new adventure with the gang in Persona 5 Strikers, which released last month and trades turn-based combat for hack-and-slash battles. Fanatical has Persona 5 Strikers Steam keys for less than $48 today (the game costs $60 if you buy directly on Steam). The Deluxe edition can also be had for $55.29 (down from $70) and gets you bonus digital items in addition to the game.
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
$30 (was $40)
Devil May Cry 5 is one of the best games to play on PS5 if you pick up the Special Edition, which adds Dante's brother and arch-rival Vergil as a new playable character. The Special Edition also adds a new challenging horde mode, a Turbo mode that lets you play at 1.2x speed, ray-tracing support, and a high frame-rate mode to take advantage of the next-gen consoles' power. Unfortunately, this deal is only for the PS5 edition, as the Xbox Series X version is out of stock.
Humankind Digital Deluxe Edition (Steam key)
$40 (was $60) with code GAMESPOT33
Our latest exclusive deal with PC game store Fanatical drops the price on Humankind: Digital Deluxe Edition to just $40 when you use promo code GAMESPOT33 at checkout. If you're planning to play the upcoming historical 4X strategy game (which releases April 22) on Steam, this is a deal worth taking advantage of, as Steam is selling the game for $10 more, and you'll still get a Steam key with your purchase (along with a handful of preorder bonus items). This deal is only available until April 1.
Mario Switch games
$38.88 (was $60) each
Mario Day is behind us, but there are still some lingering deals at Walmart. You can snag Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, and more for just under $39 each this week, which is about as cheap as they get outside of Black Friday.
WD Elements 6TB Hard Drive
$100 (was $190) with promo code 93XQR25
One of Newegg's best Monday deals includes an $80 markdown on WD's Elements 6TB USB 3.0 hard drive, which drops from $190 to $100 with promo code 93XQR25 at checkout. It's plug-and-play ready for Windows PCs, though you could also use it to store PS4 and Xbox One games to play on next-gen consoles.
