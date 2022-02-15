The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 And Xbox Series X Deals Right Now

Amazon, GameStop, and more retailers are offering Cyberpunk 2077 for low prices.

CD Projekt Red finally managed to release its PS5 and Xbox Series X performance patch for Cyberpunk 2077, making it the perfect time to dive into Night City. All PS4 and Xbox One versions will get the next-gen update for free--and a variety of retailers are currently discounting the game.

Both the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store are offering a 50% price cut on Cyberpunk 2077, although you can find it listed for just $19 on Amazon. If you don't mind picking up a pre-owned version, you can snag both PS4 and Xbox One versions at GameStop for less than $15.

Current-gen players have two options when running Cyberpunk 2077. Performance mode offers 60fps in 4K with small frame drops, while Ray-Tracing mode runs at a consistent 30fps in 4K with local shadows. Xbox Series S players will only have the option for Performance mode, which has been downgraded from 4K to 1440p.

Aside from improved graphics and performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch brings a slew of new content across all platforms. This includes new weapons, apartments, and a rebalance of various in-game systems.

If you're not sold on Cyberpunk 2077, a new free trial lets you play for up to five hours, which should be plenty of time to know if the game's for you.

