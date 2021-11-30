The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Cyber Week Deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, And Switch Games Still On Sale
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday dust is settling, but the deals aren’t gone yet.
Don't worry if you decided to sleep in on Black Friday or Cyber Monday instead of braving the crowds--there are still tons of console and PC games, 4K TVs, laptops, and more available at their Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices (or close to it).
We’ve scoured the leftovers to see which deals are still available and, more importantly, are still worthwhile. Some of the products below are a few dollars more than they were on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but there’s plenty of savings to be found. Just make sure to follow through on any remaining deals you're interested in because these sales won’t last much longer.
PS5 and PS4 game deals
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $45-$53 (
$60-$70)
- Deathloop -- $25 (
$60)
- Demon’s Souls -- $40 (
$70)
- Far Cry 6 -- $40.12 (
$60)
- FIFA 22 -- $30-$40 (
$60-$70)
- Ghosts of Tsushima -- $20 (
$40)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $25 (
$60)
- Just Dance 2022 -- $25 (
$50)
- The Last of Us Part II -- $20 (
$40)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $30-$40 (
$60-$70)
- Marvel’s Avengers -- $15 (
$40)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $30 (
$50)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition -- $50 (
$70)
- NHL 22 -- $30-$40 (
$60-$70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- $50 (
$70)
- Riders Republic -- $25 (
$60)
Xbox Series X and Xbox One game deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $20 (
$60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $45-$53 (
$60-$70)
- Dragon Quest XI -- $15 (
$40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $17 (
$40)
- Far Cry 6 -- $35 (
$60)
- FIFA 22 -- $30-$40 (
$60-$70)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $27 (
$60)
- It Takes Two -- $20 (
$40)
- Just Dance 2022 -- $25 (
$50)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $26 (
$70)
- Marvel’s Avengers -- $10 (
$40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $38 (
$60)
- NBA 2K22 -- $30 (
$60)
- NHL 22 -- $30-$40 (
$60-$70)
- Riders Republic -- $25 (
$60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $16 (
$40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $15 (
$60)
Nintendo Switch game deals
Best Buy has a buy two, get one free sale on select Nintendo Switch games, including Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. To sweeten the deal, some of these games are already discounted, too.
- Animal Crossing New Horizon -- $50 (
$60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze -- $49 (
$60)
- Kirby Star Allies -- $35 (
$60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $40 (
$60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening -- $40 (
$60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD -- $50 (
$60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- $50 (
$60)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $33 (
$60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin -- $40 (
$60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $35 (
$60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King -- $39 (
$60)
- Splatoon 2 -- $47 (
$60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 -- $40 (
$60)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $35 (
$60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together -- $45 (
$50)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition -- $45 (
$60)
PC game deals
There are still a few hours left on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales at Steam and Fanatical.
Steam’s Autumn sale lasts until 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on December 1. You can still grab tons of discounted games like Tales of Arise for $45 (
$60), Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 ( $60), Guardians of the Galaxy for $39 ( $60), and tons more.
Many of Fanatical’s deals will last a few hours longer, until 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on December 1. This is your last chance to grab keys for Control Ultimate Edition for $9.19 (
$40), Death Stranding $13.79 ( $60), and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $21 ( $50), tons of discounted Sega published games, and tons more. There are also bundles like the Build Your Own Holiday Bundle to check out as well.
4K TV deals
- LG 65" C1 OLED 4K TV -- $1,800 ($
2,100)
- Samsung 55-Inch Neo QLED QN90A 4K Smart TV -- $1,598 (
$1,868)
- Sony X85J 4K TV -- $1,998 (
$2,500)
- TCL 75-Inch Mini-LED 4K TV -- $1,300 (
$2,300)
- Insignia 58-inch 4K Smart Fire TV -- $400 (
$580)
- Hisense 70-inch 4K Smart Android TV -- $550 (
$850)
Laptops, Tablets, and PC hardware deals
- Dell G15 15.6" Gaming Laptop -- $954 (
$1,150)
- Razer Blade 15.6" Gaming Laptop -- $1,800 (
$3,000)
- Surface Laptop Go -- $550 (
$700)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 -- $1,350 (
$1,750)
- MacBook Air with M1 Chip -- $900 (
$999)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch -- $999 (
$1,099)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Walmart Black Friday Early Deals Available Now: Check Out The Best Discounts
- Series X Restock Tracker
- Nintendo Switch OLED Preorders: Check Stock At GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday Game Deals Announced: Zelda, Mario, Fire Emblem, And More
- B2G1 Free Sale At Amazon: Call Of Duty Vanguard, Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Available Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation