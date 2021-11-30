Best Cyber Week Deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, And Switch Games Still On Sale

Don't worry if you decided to sleep in on Black Friday or Cyber Monday instead of braving the crowds--there are still tons of console and PC games, 4K TVs, laptops, and more available at their Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices (or close to it).

We’ve scoured the leftovers to see which deals are still available and, more importantly, are still worthwhile. Some of the products below are a few dollars more than they were on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but there’s plenty of savings to be found. Just make sure to follow through on any remaining deals you're interested in because these sales won’t last much longer.

PS5 and PS4 game deals

Xbox Series X and Xbox One game deals

Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Buy has a buy two, get one free sale on select Nintendo Switch games, including Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. To sweeten the deal, some of these games are already discounted, too.

PC game deals

There are still a few hours left on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales at Steam and Fanatical.

Steam’s Autumn sale lasts until 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on December 1. You can still grab tons of discounted games like Tales of Arise for $45 ( $60 ), Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 ( $60 ), Guardians of the Galaxy for $39 ( $60 ), and tons more.

Many of Fanatical’s deals will last a few hours longer, until 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on December 1. This is your last chance to grab keys for Control Ultimate Edition for $9.19 ( $40 ), Death Stranding $13.79 ( $60 ), and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $21 ( $50 ), tons of discounted Sega published games, and tons more. There are also bundles like the Build Your Own Holiday Bundle to check out as well.

4K TV deals

Laptops, Tablets, and PC hardware deals