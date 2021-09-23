Best Controller Settings For Call Of Duty: Warzone On Console And PC
The right controller settings can make all the difference in Warzone, and we have some recommended settings for your next match.
As content continues to arrive to Call of Duty: Warzone, it's important to make sure you're using the best settings to help you loot fast and win gunfights. Here are some settings recommendations to help you to improve your accuracy and efficiency when using a controller on either console or PC.
Recommended Warzone Controller Settings:
General Settings
- BR Button Layout: Default or Tactical
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Invert Vertical Look: Disabled
- Deadzone: 0.05 (Depends on your controller, but the range is generally around 0.05-0.06)
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00
- Aim Response Curve Type: Standard or Dynamic
- Controller Vibration: Disabled
Whether you choose default or tactical button layout might depend on the type of controller you use. Your movement can get hectic in Warzone with plenty of sliding, crouching, and going prone. Tactical layout is recommended for those using a standard controller, as it maps your crouch/slide button to the thumbstick, so you can be quick without ever needing to move your thumb. If you have something like a Scuf or another controller type that lets you remap your buttons, you can just leave this on default setting.
The Deadzone setting is something not all players will be familiar with. If you're unsure how to test your controller's stick drift to determine the proper deadzone setting, YouTuber JGOD has a great guide for showing you how to test your controller in-game.
For the stick sensitivity, it can vary from player to player. Some pro players stay at around 6-8 sensitivity, but some play at extremely high levels of sensitivity. I'd recommend trying out a 6 stick sensitivity and adjusting from there.
Weapons Settings
- Aim Assist: Standard or Precision
- Scale Aim Assist with FOV: Enabled (PC controller setting)
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Steady Aim Behavior: Hold
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All
With the Aim Assist setting, you'll likely just want to keep it set to Standard. With Precision, the aim assist slowdown only kicks in when close to an enemy player, while Standard gives you a wider area of effect to lock on your opponent. Many pros use Precision for fast and snappy aim, and if you feel like you're a very accurate shooter, give Precision a try.
An important part of the weapons settings is making sure you're setting the Use/Reload Behavior to Contextual Tap. This allows you to open doors and pick up items so much faster, leaving you with less time being vulnerable and scavenging.
Movement Settings
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- Auto Move Forward: Disabled
- Automatic Sprint: Auto Tactical Sprint
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled
- Parachute Auto-Deploy: Disabled
Parachute Auto-Deploy is something most pros and content creators are setting to Disabled. This allows you to manually deploy your chute lower to the ground, basically meaning you can reach the ground much faster.
If you're looking for more to do in Call of Duty: Warzone, Verdansk '84 currently has a Red Door Easter egg that awards a unique calling card for completing it. There's also the ongoing Numbers event for Season 5 Reloaded, which is offering in-game challenges for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Warzone also received weapon balancing and updates to the Iron Trials '84 mode with the September 23 update.
All of these Call of Duty updates arrive as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.
