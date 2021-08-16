Best CoD: Warzone Season 5 Loadouts And Guns

Call of Duty Season 5 arrived to Warzone on August 13, so it's time to update your custom loadouts with this season's best weapons and attachments. Season 5's battle pass delivers two new weapons into the mix with the fully-auto EM2 assault rifle and the semi-auto TEC-9 submachine gun. And we have some recommended builds to help you make the most of Warzone's newest weapons, plus some other powerful loadouts to try.

There really weren't a lot of weapon changes with Season 5's arrival. Previously, the Milano received a nerf, which did make it less viable. However, in Warzone's August 16 patch notes, Raven Software did warn that a weapons balancing pass would be coming to some of the top-tier assault rifles in the near future, so it's not sure how much this will alter the current meta for Season 5, but we'll keep the best loadouts updated here.

In other Warzone news, Developer Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be officially revealed inside of Warzone this Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET. Here's how you can watch Warzone's Vanguard reveal. Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to send players back to World War II, and the projected release date is on November 5.

For now, here are some recommended gun builds to try in your next match of Warzone.

Best EM2 Loadout

EM2 assault rifle

Season 5's EM2 assault rifle is pretty comparable to the C58 assault rifle from last season. The rate of fire is a little slow and it has a bit more vertical recoil, but this is a heavy-hitting assault rifle when paired with the right attachments.

Recommended EM2 Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 27.4" Ranger Barrel

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 40 Rnd

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Best Krig-6 Loadout

Krig-6 assault rifle

Cold War's Krig-6 still serves as a standout choice for assault rifles in Warzone, despite the Season 4 nerfs. The Krig-6 remains a popular choice because it's still a powerful and easy-to-handle assault rifle, and with the attachments recommended below, you can get very little recoil and up your ammo count.

Recommended Krig-6 Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7" Ranger Barrel

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Best QBZ-83 Loadout

QBZ-83 assault rifle

The QBZ-83 assault rifle received a nice damage buff with Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update, and it's still a strong contender with the start of Season 5. Much like the Krig-6, it's a fairly easy-to-handle assault rifle.

Recommended QBZ-83 Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 15.5" Task Force Barrel

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Best MG82 Loadout

MG82 light machine gun

Cold War's MG82 light machine gun is back. This LMG arrived broken in Warzone's Season 4 with very little recoil. Shortly after making waves in Verdansk, Raven Software nerfed the gun, and players quickly turned to other options like Modern Warfare's Bruen Mk9. But this light machine gun is actually still really good, and it's quickly making a return in Season 5.

Recommended MG82 Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 16.4" Task Force Barrel

Ammunition: Fast Mag

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Best OTs 9 Loadout

OTs 9 submachine gun

The OTs 9 submachine gun boasts low recoil and solid handling, but you'll want specific attachments that will help you make the most of your speed/movement with this submachine gun, as well as increase your ammo count.

Recommended OTs 9 Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force Barrel

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

Best TEC-9 Loadout

TEC-9 submachine gun

The new semi-auto TEC-9 submachine gun might not end up being strong enough to be a popular choice, especially with Warzone's longstanding choices like the MP5 and MAC-10 or the powerful new OTs 9 submachine gun, but you can get a decent build with it by unlocking and equipping the Full Auto Repeater attachment to make the TEC-9 fully-automatic.

Recommended TEC-9 Attachments: