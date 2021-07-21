Best CoD: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Loadouts And Guns
Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded made significant weapon changes in Warzone, so here are some recommended loadouts to try.
Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded arrived with one of the biggest weapon balancing passes we've seen for Warzone, which Raven Software made with the overall goal of increasing the average time-to-kill and making more weapons viable.
Some of Warzone's nerfs to popular weapons such as the FARA 83 assault rifle and the Bullfrog submachine gun still leave them as solid choices, but this mid-season update definitely evens the playing field for those wanting to branch out with other guns like the QBZ-83 assault rifle or Bruen Mk9 light machine gun.
Here are some recommended gun setups to try in your next match of Warzone.
- Best QBZ-83 Loadout
- Best Krig-6 Loadout
- Best CR58 Loadout
- Best Bruen Mk9 Loadout
- Best OTs 9 Loadout
- Best Ak-74u Loadout
- Best Swiss K-31 Loadout
Best QBZ-83 Loadout
Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update added a nice damage buff to Cold War's QBZ-83 assault rifle, making it a strong choice for anyone looking to try something other than the recently popular Krig-6 or FARA 83.
Recommended QBZ-83 Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency suppressor
- Barrel: 15.5" Task Force
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Best Krig-6 Loadout
Cold War's Krig-6 still serves as a standout choice for assault rifles in Warzone. This is a really popular choice for being an easy-to-handle assault rifle, and with the attachments recommended below, you can get very little recoil and beef up your ammo count.
Recommended Krig-6 Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 19.7" Ranger
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Best CR58 Loadout
Even after the recent nerf, Cold War's CR58 assault rifle is still quite the contender as a long-range weapon for Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded. This is a heavy-hitting assault rifle that will pair nicely with something like the Ak-74u submachine gun.
Recommended CR58 Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency suppressor
- Barrel: 18.5" Task Force
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x or personal preference
Best Bruen Mk9 Loadout
Season 4's recently added MG82 light machine gun didn't stand the test of time. The gun was only viable while "broken" in Warzone with very little recoil. Now that Raven Software nerfed the newest light machine gun, many players are turning to an old favorite, Modern Warfare's Bruen Mk9. With attachments like the Tac Laser, you can rock this light machine gun in Warzone with very little penalty to your aim-down-sight speed. It's also a very accurate option in the light machine gun class.
Recommended Bruen Mk9 Attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8"
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Optic: VLK 3x Optic
Best OTs 9 Loadout
Cold War's brand-new is quickly gaining popularity in Warzone. While it definitely has worse range than the other Cold War submachine guns, its low recoil and solid handling make it powerful for close-range gunfights. You just need to unlock the right attachments before adding this gun to one of your Loadouts. You shouldn't really need a grip or underbarrel attachment since this submachine gun shoots pretty accurately, but you'll want to equip something like the Spetsnaz 40 Rnd to bump up your ammo count.
Recommended OTs 9 Attachments
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammo: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd
Best Ak-74u Loadout
Cold War's Ak-74u submachine gun received an increase to bullet velocity and the upper torso multiplier in Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded, making it a viable option to pair with your favorite long-range weapon.
Recommended Ak-74u Attachments
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 10.3″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammo: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum
Best Swiss K-31 Loadout
Cold War's Swiss K-31 sniper received improvements to its aiming stability and ADS speed in Season 3, and it continues to gain traction in Season 4 as a popular choice over Modern Warfare's Kar98k.
Recommended Swiss K-31 attachments
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 24.9" Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT Laser Sight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Rear Grip: Serpent Grip
