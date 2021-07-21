Best CoD: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Loadouts And Guns

Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded arrived with one of the biggest weapon balancing passes we've seen for Warzone, which Raven Software made with the overall goal of increasing the average time-to-kill and making more weapons viable.

Some of Warzone's nerfs to popular weapons such as the FARA 83 assault rifle and the Bullfrog submachine gun still leave them as solid choices, but this mid-season update definitely evens the playing field for those wanting to branch out with other guns like the QBZ-83 assault rifle or Bruen Mk9 light machine gun.

Here are some recommended gun setups to try in your next match of Warzone.

Best QBZ-83 Loadout

Best QBZ-83 Loadout

Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update added a nice damage buff to Cold War's QBZ-83 assault rifle, making it a strong choice for anyone looking to try something other than the recently popular Krig-6 or FARA 83.

Recommended QBZ-83 Attachments

Muzzle: Agency suppressor

Barrel: 15.5" Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Best Krig-6 Loadout

Best Krig-6 loadout

Cold War's Krig-6 still serves as a standout choice for assault rifles in Warzone. This is a really popular choice for being an easy-to-handle assault rifle, and with the attachments recommended below, you can get very little recoil and beef up your ammo count.

Recommended Krig-6 Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7" Ranger

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Best CR58 Loadout

Best CR58 Loadout

Even after the recent nerf, Cold War's CR58 assault rifle is still quite the contender as a long-range weapon for Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded. This is a heavy-hitting assault rifle that will pair nicely with something like the Ak-74u submachine gun.

Recommended CR58 Attachments

Muzzle: Agency suppressor

Barrel: 18.5" Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Optic: Axial Arms 3x or personal preference

Best Bruen Mk9 Loadout

Best Bruen Mk9 Loadout

Season 4's recently added MG82 light machine gun didn't stand the test of time. The gun was only viable while "broken" in Warzone with very little recoil. Now that Raven Software nerfed the newest light machine gun, many players are turning to an old favorite, Modern Warfare's Bruen Mk9. With attachments like the Tac Laser, you can rock this light machine gun in Warzone with very little penalty to your aim-down-sight speed. It's also a very accurate option in the light machine gun class.

Recommended Bruen Mk9 Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8"

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: VLK 3x Optic

Best OTs 9 Loadout

Best OTs 9 Loadout

Cold War's brand-new OTs 9 submachine gun is quickly gaining popularity in Warzone. While it definitely has worse range than the other Cold War submachine guns, its low recoil and solid handling make it powerful for close-range gunfights. You just need to unlock the right attachments before adding this gun to one of your Loadouts. You shouldn't really need a grip or underbarrel attachment since this submachine gun shoots pretty accurately, but you'll want to equip something like the Spetsnaz 40 Rnd to bump up your ammo count.

Recommended OTs 9 Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammo: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

Best Ak-74u Loadout

Best AK-74u Loadout

Cold War's Ak-74u submachine gun received an increase to bullet velocity and the upper torso multiplier in Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded, making it a viable option to pair with your favorite long-range weapon.

Recommended Ak-74u Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 10.3″ Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammo: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

Best Swiss K-31 Loadout

Best Swiss K-31 Loadout

Cold War's Swiss K-31 sniper received improvements to its aiming stability and ADS speed in Season 3, and it continues to gain traction in Season 4 as a popular choice over Modern Warfare's Kar98k.

Recommended Swiss K-31 attachments