Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Weapons And Loadouts For Season 2 Reloaded

Season 2 Reloaded made some significant changes to Call of Duty: Warzone, especially with the increase to the base player health from 100 to 150 in standard modes. This increase in health has caused players to swap their previous loadouts with weapons that provide a faster time-to-kill. Here we'll guide you through creating some of the most powerful gun builds in Season 2 Reloaded.

Note: Season 2 Reloaded also removed the Vanguard-restricted "Vanguard Royale" playlists, so you no longer have to feel forced to use Vanguard weapons. This is a huge win if you like to snipe, as you no longer have to suffer through sniping sessions on Caldera with clunky Vanguard sniper rifles.

Grau 5.56

Grau 5.56 assault rifle

Modern Warfare's Grau 5.56 assault rifle gained a lot of popularity on the Verdansk map, and now it's back as a top-tier choice for Caldera or Rebirth Island. This assault rifle is easy-to-handle and has really high accuracy, but it becomes even more powerful with the recommended attachments.

Recommended Grau 5.56 attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Optic: VLK 3.0x

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

XM4

XM4 assault rifle

Black Ops Cold War's XM4 is another solid choice for an assault rifle to use, especially for the smaller Rebirth Island map. This assault rifle has great mobility and movement speed, and the weapon is great for long to mid-range combat.

Recommended XM4 attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

C58

C58 assault rifle

Black Ops Cold War's C58 is another popular choice for Warzone in Season 2 Reloaded. This assault rifle has a slightly slower fire rate and isn't quite as easy to use as the XM4 or Grau 5.56, but this gun can really pack a punch if you can manage the recoil. The recommended attachments will help better manage the recoil and offer better range and damage.

Recommended C58 attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.5" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Cooper Carbine

Cooper Carbine assault rifle

If you're looking for a Vanguard weapon to use, the Cooper Carbine assault rifle is a great choice for mid-range combat or to pair with a sniper rifle. The gun already has a great time-to-kill, but it gets even faster with recommended attachments like the Recoil Booster.

Recommended Cooper Carbine attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom

Optic: Slate reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9MM 60 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Compressed Rounds

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Perks: Tight Grip, Fully Loaded

Bren

Bren light machine gun

The Bren is still a powerful gun to use in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. Vanguard's most popular light machine gun can be built to have better bullet velocity and increased recoil control with the recommended attachments below.

Recommended Bren attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Queen's 775m Scepter

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Hockenson SP28

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mag

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perks: Tight Grip, Fully-Loaded

Owen Gun

Owen Gun submachine gun

Vanguard's Owen Gun is currently the most well-rounded and easy to use submachine gun choice for Caldera and Rebirth Island. The build focuses on getting you the fastest kill time possible, so this is a great option if you prefer an aggressive close-range playstyle for Warzone.

Recommended Owen Gun attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perks: Acrobatic, Quick

Armaguerra 43

Armaguerra submachine gun

Vanguard's Armaguerra 43 submachine was added with Season 2 Reloaded, which can be unlocked for free through an in-game challenge. This submachine is another great choice for close-range combat on either Caldera or Rebirth Island, especially when playing solo matches. The gun boasts a decent reload speed, and it serves as Vanguard's fastest-firing submachine gun. The recommended attachments will help you make the most of this new submachine gun in Warzone.

Recommended Armaguerra 43 attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 570mm Precision

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 34 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perks: Sleight of Hand, On-Hand

JAK-12

Jak-12 shotgun

Modern Warfare's JAK-12 is holding popularity for being the best shotgun to use in Warzone. This weapon offers a very fast time-to-kill, making it a great choice if you're an aggressive player looking for a shotgun to try.

Recommended JAK-12 attachments:

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent

Laser: 5mw Laser

Magazine: 20 Round Drum Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Swiss K31

Swiss K31

Despite some recent weapon tuning, Vanguard's sniper rifles still don't stack up to snipers of the past games. Currently, Black Ops Cold War's Swiss K31 is back to being the most easy to use sniper for Warzone. Here are the attachments to further improve the damage range and movement speed.

Recommended Swiss K31 attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Kar98k

Kar98k marksman rifle

Modern Warfare's Kar98k marksman rifle is another solid choice for sniping in Warzone. The STVOL Precision Comb stock is a common attachment to use, but replacing this attachment with the Focus perk is another option to consider, which will offset some of the rifle's flinch. It mostly comes down to personal preference with Warzone's top two snipers, as the SwissK31 is a bit faster and easier-to-handle, but the Kar98K packs a bit more of a punch.

Recommended Kar98k attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6"

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

Season 2 Reloaded recently added Communication Towers to Warzone'[s Rebirth Island, and here is everything you need to know to make the most of this new feature. We also have an Easter egg guide to help you earn the free loadout drop and Specialist Token rewards on Rebirth Island. For Caldera, the Season 2 update added underground bunkers to explore on the island, and here is a guide to help you locate them.