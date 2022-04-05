Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Weapons And Loadouts For Season 2 Reloaded
Here are some recommended Warzone loadouts to try and keep you out of the Gulag.
Season 2 Reloaded made some significant changes to Call of Duty: Warzone, especially with the increase to the base player health from 100 to 150 in standard modes. This increase in health has caused players to swap their previous loadouts with weapons that provide a faster time-to-kill. Here we'll guide you through creating some of the most powerful gun builds in Season 2 Reloaded.
Note: Season 2 Reloaded also removed the Vanguard-restricted "Vanguard Royale" playlists, so you no longer have to feel forced to use Vanguard weapons. This is a huge win if you like to snipe, as you no longer have to suffer through sniping sessions on Caldera with clunky Vanguard sniper rifles.
- Grau 5.56
- XM4
- C58
- Cooper Carbine
- Bren
- Owen Gun
- Armaguerra 43
- JAK-12
- Swiss K31
- Kar98k
Grau 5.56
Modern Warfare's Grau 5.56 assault rifle gained a lot of popularity on the Verdansk map, and now it's back as a top-tier choice for Caldera or Rebirth Island. This assault rifle is easy-to-handle and has really high accuracy, but it becomes even more powerful with the recommended attachments.
Recommended Grau 5.56 attachments:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
- Optic: VLK 3.0x
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
XM4
Black Ops Cold War's XM4 is another solid choice for an assault rifle to use, especially for the smaller Rebirth Island map. This assault rifle has great mobility and movement speed, and the weapon is great for long to mid-range combat.
Recommended XM4 attachments:
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 13.5" Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd
C58
Black Ops Cold War's C58 is another popular choice for Warzone in Season 2 Reloaded. This assault rifle has a slightly slower fire rate and isn't quite as easy to use as the XM4 or Grau 5.56, but this gun can really pack a punch if you can manage the recoil. The recommended attachments will help better manage the recoil and offer better range and damage.
Recommended C58 attachments:
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.5" Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd
Cooper Carbine
If you're looking for a Vanguard weapon to use, the Cooper Carbine assault rifle is a great choice for mid-range combat or to pair with a sniper rifle. The gun already has a great time-to-kill, but it gets even faster with recommended attachments like the Recoil Booster.
Recommended Cooper Carbine attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom
- Optic: Slate reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 9MM 60 Round Drums
- Ammo Type: Compressed Rounds
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Perks: Tight Grip, Fully Loaded
Bren
The Bren is still a powerful gun to use in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. Vanguard's most popular light machine gun can be built to have better bullet velocity and increased recoil control with the recommended attachments below.
Recommended Bren attachments:
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Queen's 775m Scepter
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Hockenson SP28
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perks: Tight Grip, Fully-Loaded
Owen Gun
Vanguard's Owen Gun is currently the most well-rounded and easy to use submachine gun choice for Caldera and Rebirth Island. The build focuses on getting you the fastest kill time possible, so this is a great option if you prefer an aggressive close-range playstyle for Warzone.
Recommended Owen Gun attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid
- Optic: Nydar Model 47
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Perks: Acrobatic, Quick
Armaguerra 43
Vanguard's Armaguerra 43 submachine was added with Season 2 Reloaded, which can be unlocked for free through an in-game challenge. This submachine is another great choice for close-range combat on either Caldera or Rebirth Island, especially when playing solo matches. The gun boasts a decent reload speed, and it serves as Vanguard's fastest-firing submachine gun. The recommended attachments will help you make the most of this new submachine gun in Warzone.
Recommended Armaguerra 43 attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Botti 570mm Precision
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito SA Folding
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 34 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Perks: Sleight of Hand, On-Hand
JAK-12
Modern Warfare's JAK-12 is holding popularity for being the best shotgun to use in Warzone. This weapon offers a very fast time-to-kill, making it a great choice if you're an aggressive player looking for a shotgun to try.
Recommended JAK-12 attachments:
- Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder
- Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent
- Laser: 5mw Laser
- Magazine: 20 Round Drum Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Swiss K31
Despite some recent weapon tuning, Vanguard's sniper rifles still don't stack up to snipers of the past games. Currently, Black Ops Cold War's Swiss K31 is back to being the most easy to use sniper for Warzone. Here are the attachments to further improve the damage range and movement speed.
Recommended Swiss K31 attachments:
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Kar98k
Modern Warfare's Kar98k marksman rifle is another solid choice for sniping in Warzone. The STVOL Precision Comb stock is a common attachment to use, but replacing this attachment with the Focus perk is another option to consider, which will offset some of the rifle's flinch. It mostly comes down to personal preference with Warzone's top two snipers, as the SwissK31 is a bit faster and easier-to-handle, but the Kar98K packs a bit more of a punch.
Recommended Kar98k attachments:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6"
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Stock: STVOL Precision Comb
Season 2 Reloaded recently added Communication Towers to Warzone'[s Rebirth Island, and here is everything you need to know to make the most of this new feature. We also have an Easter egg guide to help you earn the free loadout drop and Specialist Token rewards on Rebirth Island. For Caldera, the Season 2 update added underground bunkers to explore on the island, and here is a guide to help you locate them.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation