Best Cheap Gaming Laptops: AMD, Intel, And Even Some RTX

Gaming laptops come at a premium price, mostly due to the costs associated with shrinking down all of that performance into a sleek, portable chassis. But that doesn't mean you have to spend thousands of dollars for a good option, especially if you're fine with dialing down some settings and compromising on some build options for a solid, bang for your buck laptop. Here's some of the best cheap gaming laptop options available today.

Before jumping into our picks, a few things to keep in mind. All of these options are selected because of their relative performance when taking price into account. That means you won't see the latest laptops here most likely, and definitely not any with recent RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 chips. That said, all of the laptops here will be capable of playing modern PC games, albeit at lower settings (think medium to low presets here).

As a rule, these are some of the specifications you should keep in consideration when looking for similarly performing laptops:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 4000/5000 or Intel 9th generation or above.

At least 8GB of RAM

A minimum of a GTX 1650 GPU with at least 4GB of VRAM

Combination of SSD and HDD storage solutions

With that said, here are our picks for best cheap gaming laptop in 2021.