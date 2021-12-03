Best Call Of Duty: Vanguard Weapons To Level For Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Caldera map arrives on December 8 with Season 1's Vanguard integration, and while it's too early to know the meta, there are a few guns that could be powerful contenders. Here we list Vanguard guns and attachments that could dominate in Warzone's new Pacific setting.

Vanguard's STG-44 assault rifle and M1 Garand tactical rifle are already available to use in Warzone for those who unlocked them in Black Ops Cold War's final battle pass, but they don't really stack up against other weapons in Verdansk. It's possible this will change with the launch of Caldera, but here we focus on other weapons with higher fire rate that could help you achieve a victory royale.

Automaton

Automaton assault rifle

The Automaton is currently a powerful assault rifle in Vanguard, and it's definitely a gun you want to consider leveling up. The fire rate is faster than the STG-44, and there are attachments to beef up the ammo count and assist with increasing the accuracy. For Vanguard, you might want something like the Slate Reflector optic. The G16 2.5x would be a good optic to get a bit more zoom in Warzone.

Recommended Automaton attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Optic: Slate Reflector or G16 2.5x

Stock: Empress Broadsword

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: .6.5MM Sakura 75 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

Volkssturmgewehr

Volkssturmgewehr assault rifle

The Volkssturmgewehr is another solid assault rifle in Vanguard. While it doesn't quite pack the same punch as the Automaton, it has great mobility and fire rate that could make this a smart choice for mid-range gunfights and pair nicely with a sniper.

Recommended Volkssturmgewehr attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V

Optic: State Reflector

Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

M1928

M1928 submachine gun

The M1928 submachine gun can be more difficult to control than Vanguard's popular MP-40 submachine gun, but it offers high damage potential with a large ammo count. This could be one of the best submachine guns for close-range combat and sniper support, but you'll need the right attachments to help with the recoil.

Recommended M1928 attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: CGC 12" Cooling

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Chariot Marksman

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 8MM Kurz 50 Round Drum

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Frenzy or Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

Type 100

Type 100 submachine gun

If you find the M1928 is too difficult to control, the Type 100 is Vanguard's easiest to handle submachine gun option. It's not the most powerful option, but paired with the right ammo type and the Vital proficiency, the Type 100 can still be a great option to use.

Recommended Type 100 attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Shiraishi Precision

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Shiraishi T100

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .30 Russian Short Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Fully Loaded

DP27

DP27 light machine gun

The DP27 is a powerful light machine gun that can be built to beam your opponents with steady aim and very little recoil. The aim-down-sight time can be a bit slow, but this is a highly mobile light machine gun. The DP27 has the feel of an assault rifle and not the common heft you'd expect from a weapon of its class. For Vanguard, you might want something like the Nydar Model 47 optic. The G16 2.5x would be a good optic to get a bit more zoom in Warzone.

Recommended DP27 attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Kovalevskaya 680MM B02D

Optic: Nydar Model 47 or G16 2.5x

Stock: ZAC S3 TAK

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: .30-06 63 Round Pans

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol

The machine pistol melts in Vanguard, and this can be built to be a single powerful gun or you can add the akimbo dual-wield attachment. Given how akimbo weapons have dominated in the past, the dual Machine Pistols have the potential to dominate as well. Otherwise, you can swap the akimbo Proficiency with something like Brace to further help with recoil and accuracy.

Recommended Machine Pistol attachments:

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

Barrel: VDD 140MM HE

Optic: Slate Reflector or none

Trigger Action: Hair Trigger

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Akimbo or

Kit: Fully Loaded

Type 99

Type 99 sniper rifle

The Type 99 is a powerful sniper in Vanguard, and you can build this gun for very aggressive and quick sniping playstyles. Here are the recommended attachments to get the most damage and movement out of this sniper rifle.

Recommended Type 99 attachments:

Muzzle: L Brake

Barrel: Shiraishi Short

Optic: None

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: None

Magazine: 6.55MM Sakura 20 Round Drum

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Fully Loaded

Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War's weapons often felt different once transferred into Warzone, so we won't actually know the best guns or attachments until getting hands on with the new Caldera map. However, leveling up these suggested weapons gives you powerful choices for Vanguard's multiplayer, and they all have the potential for being Warzone contenders based on their high fire rate, accuracy, and ammo capacity.