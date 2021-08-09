Best Call Of Duty Mobile Loadouts And Guns For Season 6: The Heat

Season 6: The Heat is currently live in Call of Duty Mobile, adding new maps, the Swarm scorestreak, and more. And you'll want the best guns and attachments to make the most of your gameplay this season.

There really wasn't a lot of weapon tuning for Season 6's update. The AK117 is one of the few guns that received weapon adjustments, but despite several buffs to put this assault rifle more up to par with the top contenders in its class, it still doesn't topple the DR-H and AS VAL assault rifles. The Fennec is still a solid submachine gun option in Season 6, but you might want to switch up your attachments a bit.

Here are some loadout recommendations that you might want to try within Season 6, and we'll keep the list updated as any meta shifts occur.

DR-H

DR-H assault rifle

The DR-H assault rifle has been popular in past seasons, and the gun remains a top-tier choice for Season 6 with its low recoil and high accuracy. The assault rifle isn't bad to start with, but unlocking and equipping the right attachments will beef up the damage and further reduce the recoil, allowing you to beam players from a great distance. Specifically, the OWC Ranger Barrel is a wise choice for a damage buff that won't heavily impact your aim-down-sight speed.

Recommended DR-H attachments:

Barrel: OWC Ranger Barrel

Stock: No Stock

Laser: OWC Tactical Laser

Ammo: 25 Round OTM Mag

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

AS VAL

AS VAL assault rifle

The AS VAL assault rifle is another top contender in its class. This is the most versatile assault rifle, and it can be equipped to handle both long-range gunfights or go toe-to-toe with submachine gun players. It doesn't quite have the range of the DR-H, but it's a solid choice whether you're just looking to rack up killstreaks or play aggressively in objective modes.

Recommended AS VAL attachments:

Barrel: MIP 200mm Mid-Range Barrel

Stock: YKM Combat Stock

Laser: OWC Tactical Laser

Ammo: Large Extended Mag

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

PP19 Bizon

PP19 Bizon submachine gun

Call of Duty Mobile's most popular submachine is the PP19 Bizon, which is due to it being such an easy-to-use SMG. The PP19 Bizon offers a pretty comfortable damage range for the submachine gun class, and you get very little recoil. You can also get great movement and strafe speed when paired with the right attachments.

Recommended PP19 Bizon attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

Stock: No Stock

Laser: OWC Tactical Laser

Ammo: Large Caliber Ammo A

Fennec

Fennec submachine gun

The Fennec submachine gun is a great close-range weapon in Season 6. In previous seasons, the Fennec meta was using the akimbo dual wield option, but the current meta is just the single gun. The Fennec does have a bit more kick than the PP19 Bizon, so if recoil is an issue for you, you can swap the recommended optic for the Operator Foregrip.

Recommended Fennec attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

Optic: Classic Red Dot Sight

Laser: OWC Tactical Laser

Ammo: Extended Mag B

Chopper

Chopper light machine gun

If you're looking for a light machine gun that absolutely shreds, the Chopper is one of the most versatile in its class. It boasts an insane rate of fire, decent accuracy, and low recoil. It is a heavy weapon with a slow reload time though, so you'll want to make sure you equip the Sleight of Hand perk.

Recommended Chopper attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Chopper Infantry

Laser: OWC Tactical Laser

Underbarrel: Heavy Handle

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Locus

Locus sniper rifle

The Locus sniper rifle is still going strong after its Season 5 buffs, making it one of the best snipers in the game. Call of Duty Mobile matches play pretty fast, and with the right attachments you can cut down on your ADS speeds and build a sniper that works great for quick scoping and aggressive playstyles.

Recommended Locus attachments:

Barrel: YKM Lightweight Short Barrel

Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

Laser: OWC Tactical

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: FMJ

And if you're looking for ways to level up and survive in Call of Duty Mobile's limited-time Undead Siege Zombies event, we have some tips to help you survive the nighttime hordes.