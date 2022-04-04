Best Buy's Spring Gaming Sale Offers Daily Discounts Until April 10

Best Buy's Spring Video Game Sale is now live, offering new discounts every day until April 10. Each day will see a new set of products go on sale, and the discounts will grow by $5 daily until maxing out at $40 on Sunday. The selection rotates out every 24 hours, so be sure to swing by daily and see what's on sale.

Today's selection includes the Xbox Series X Aqua Shift Special Edition controller, which is reduced from $70 to $60. Manufactured by Microsoft, the sleek blue gamepad is compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, along with PC, iOS, and Android. You can also customize your button mapping with the Xbox Accessories App. Like most Xbox controllers, this one runs on AA batteries and should get nearly 40 hours of game time before needing a replacement.

The other discount available today during the Spring Video Game Sale is PGA Tour 2K21, which is reduced to just $10. The savings apply to Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game, although both can be played on current-gen consoles thanks to backward compatibility. Our review awarded the title an 8/10, calling it a big step forward for the series and an impressive, realistic sim.

Remember--Best Buy will be replacing its Spring Video Game Sale catalog every day until April 10, with the discounts increasing with each new batch. If you can't find the time to stop by every 24 hours, be sure to at least check out the savings on Sunday, as you'll be treated to a steep $40 discount on whatever happens to be listed.