Best Buy's Massive Anniversary Sale Ends This Weekend
Now's a great time to upgrade your setup or snag a few games off your wishlist.
Best Buy’s Anniversary Sales Event is now live, giving you a chance to cross items off your shopping list without breaking the bank. Video games, laptops, monitors, and tons of accessories are all included in the promotion. The event runs until August 14--so make sure you find time to check out the full selection of price cuts. If you need help wading through its hundreds of deals, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below.
Best video game deals
Tons of great games are on sale right now, but Far Cry 6 is one of the most notable. Discounted to just $15, it’s one of the best prices we’ve yet seen for the latest installment in Ubisoft’s open-world shooter. You’ll also find GTA V, Horizon Forbidden West, and more available with steep price cuts.
- Battlefield 2042 -- $30 ($
50)
- Days Gone -- $20 ($
40)
- Death Stranding -- $20 ($
40)
- Far Cry 6 -- $15 ($
60)
- Grand Theft Auto V -- $20 ($
40)
- Horizon Forbidden West -- $40 ($
60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $20 ($
40)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition -- $10 ($
30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $25 ($
60)
- Returnal -- $50 ($
70)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $30 ($
50)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands -- $55 ($
70)
- WWE 2K22 -- $45 ($
70)
Best gaming accessory deals
From controllers and headsets to keyboards and more, tons of gaming accessories are currently on sale. If you need a powerful new headset, consider checking out the Razer Kraken Ultimate Wired Headset, which is down to just $65 from its usual $130.
- Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset -- $200 ($
250)
- Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Headset -- $80 ($
110)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Headset -- $115 ($
150)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless -- $75 ($
100)
- Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse -- $70 ($
90)
- Logitech G Pro TKL Wired Keyboard -- $91 ($
130)
- PDP Wired Controller (Xbox Series X) -- $25 ($
35)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless -- $41 ($
60)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Headset -- $50 ($
60)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate Wired Headset -- $65 ($
130)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Mouse -- $38 ($
70)
- WD Black SN850 1TB Internal SSD (PS5, PC) -- $150 ($
270)
Best Arcade1Up deals
Arcade1Up cabinets always seem to be going on sale, but these are some of the biggest price cuts we’ve seen all year. If you don’t have the space for a full cabinet, you’ll also find a couple of Countercades on sale--which fit neatly on a countertop and are perfect for a small apartment.
- Killer Instinct Arcade -- $500 ($
700)
- Ridge Racer Stand Up Arcade -- $400 ($
700)
- The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade -- $400 ($
700)
- Marvel 2-Player Countercade -- $130 ($
230)
- Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table -- $400 ($
700)
- Mortal Kombat II 2-Player Countercade -- $130 ($
230)
- Mortal Kombat + Midway Gaming Table -- $400 ($
700)
- Pacman Collection Gaming Table -- $400 ($
700)
- Pong 2-Player Countercade -- $130 ($
230)
Best TV deals
Most TVs in Best Buy’s catalog are seeing savings of less than $100, but there are a few standouts. The Hisense 55-Inch 4K TV, for example, is listed for less than $300. It might not be the best TV on the market, but you’re getting a lot of real estate for just $290.
- Hisense 55-Inch Class A6 Series LED 4K Smart Google TV -- $290 ($
600)
- TCL 75-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K Smart Google TV -- $800 ($
900)
- Hisense 75-Inch Class A6 Series LED 4K Smart Google TV -- $680 ($
1,300)
- LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED Smart TV -- $1,600 ($
1,700)
- LG 65-Inch C2 Series OLED Smart TV -- $2,100 ($
2,500)
- Sony 65-Inch Class Bravia XR X90K 4K Smart Google TV -- $1,200 ($
1,500)
- Sony 65-Inch Class Bravia XR A80K 4K OLED Google TV -- $2,000 ($
2,500)
Best laptop deals
Now is a great time to snag a beefy gaming laptop, and multiple products rocking a new RTX 30 series are on sale. This includes the Alienware x15 R1, Acer Nitro 5, ROG Zephyrus, and more. Even the Dell G15 is sporting an RTX 3050 Ti, and it’s listed for just $700, a full $300 off its usual list price.
- Alienware x15 R1 15.6-Inch Laptop (RTX 3070) -- $1,600 ($
2,200)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 (RTX 3070 Ti) -- $1,800 ($
2,100)
- Acer Predator Triton 300 (RTX 3060) -- $1,400 ($
1,600)
- Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050) -- $800 ($
950)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus 16-Inch Laptop (RTX 3070) -- $1,850 ($
2,150)
- Dell G15 15.6-Inch Laptop (RTX 3050 Ti) -- $700 ($
1,000)
- HP Omen 16.1-Inch Laptop (RTX 3060) -- $1,400 ($
1,700)
- Lenovo Legion 5 15-Inch Laptop -- $900 ($
1,200)
Best monitor deals
A bundle of LG and Samsung monitors are included in Best Buy’s latest promotion, including a huge 34-inch curved monitor from Samsung. You’ll also find the Samsung 32-Inch LED 4K Monitor on sale for $300, giving you a (reasonably) affordable way to upgrade your display.
- LG 27-Inch IPS LED 4K Monitor -- $300 ($
450)
- LG 27-Inch UltraGear UHD Monitor -- $700 ($
900)
- LG 32-Inch UltraFine IPS LED 4K Monitor -- $1,100 ($
1,300)
- Samsung 32-Inch M80B Smart Monitor -- $600 ($
700)
- Samsung A650 Series 34-Inch Curved Monitor -- $600 ($
700)
- Samsung 32-Inch LED 4K Monitor -- $300 ($
340)
Other tech deals
Gaming tech is front and center in Best Buy’s new promotion, but there’s plenty more to check out. From AirPods and cameras to wearables and more, here are a few standout deals that might pique your interest.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) -- $169 ($
179)
- Apple AirPods Pro -- $180 ($
220)
- Apple AirPods Max -- $480 ($
500)
- Apple Watch Series 6 -- $349 ($
499)
- Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera -- $2,000 ($
2,200)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (44mm) -- $240 ($
280)
- Fitbit Charge 5 -- $120 ($
150)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB -- $95 ($
140)
