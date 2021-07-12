Best Buy's Having A Big Clearance Sale On Games Right Now

Best Buy runs sales on games every week, offering some of the best prices on physical copies for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, but right now, Best Buy's having a huge outlet sale with even bigger discounts on clearance and open-box products, including games and electronics. Notably, a ton of Switch games are being highlighted during the sale, including games that are often hard to find physical copies for and those that rarely see discounts--many of these are already starting to sell out, unfortunately. However, you can still take advantage of some great deals for all three platforms in the Best Buy clearance sale as well as some more general discounts.

Though Switch clearance deals are disappearing fast, you can snag physical copies of titles like Slay the Spire ($26) on sale, and Nintendo's three-piece Mario collectible coin set is going for $7.50 right now. Sadly, clearance deals on games like Overcooked 2, Deadly Premonition 2, and Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl have ended. There are, however, some generally good Switch discounts on first-party titles like Splatoon 2 ($44), Super Mario Odyssey ($40), and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury ($45).

PlayStation and Xbox players have way more to choose from, though some deals are only available on one platform or the other, and keep in mind these physical PS4 and Xbox One games are playable on next-gen consoles as well. You can snag Control (Xbox One) for just $9.50, Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4) for $6.49, and Devil May Cry 5 (Xbox One) for $15, and a couple of PSVR titles are seeing steep discounts too.

Check out the full slate of notable game deals available right now at Best Buy below. Clearance items are bolded, and a few deals are reliant on in-store availability. The clearance sale officially ends August 1, so any deals left over will disappear then. For Xbox players, don't forget some titles are available on Game Pass.

If you're on the hunt for discounted tech, including TVs, computers, tablets, and even Switch consoles, the clearance sale extends beyond games to those products as well. You can snag a refurbished Nintendo Switch Lite (in gray, yellow, turquoise, or coral) for $175, a refurbished Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA SSD for $90, and refurbished AirPods Pro for $175.