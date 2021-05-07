Best Buy Weekend Sale Is Live -- Check Out The Best Deals

This is the best TV deal in Best Buy's weekend sale. The Sony 55-inch X80J 4K Smart TV normally gos for $950, but you can pick it up for $200 off right now. Though it doesn't have HDMI 2.1, it's still a solid budget TV to show off the power of PS5 or Xbox Series X. It has a great X1 4K processor that produces a vibrant picture, and Motionflow tech helps keep the frame rate steady during intense action moments. The X80J also supports HDR and Dolby Vision. Since it's a Google Smart TV, it has Google Assistant out of the box and can play all of your favorite streaming apps.