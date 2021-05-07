The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Buy Weekend Sale Is Live -- Check Out The Best Deals
Best Buy's weekend sale includes discounts on 4K TVs, smartwatches, high-end wireless headphones, and more.
Best Buy just kicked off a weekend sale that runs through Sunday. While there aren't a ton of deals featured in the promotion, there are some great products up for grabs for nice prices. We've rounded up the best deals in the weekend sale below. For more deals, make sure to check out our roundup of the best deals of the day, which features discounts on the newly released Resident Evil Village and upcoming action game Biomutant.
Game Deals
Best Buy's weekend sale includes some solid deals on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch games. Marvel's Avengers is down to $25 and comes with a free steelbook case. Immortals Fenyx Rising is 50% off for all console platforms, and Resident Evil 2 is down to just 18 bucks.
- Hitman 3 -- $50 (
$60)
- Control Ultimate Edition -- $30 (
$40)
- Marvel's Avengers -- $25 (
$40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $20 (
$40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons -- $20 (
$40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $30 (
$60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $30 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 2 -- $18 (
$30)
Sony 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV
$750 (was $950)
This is the best TV deal in Best Buy's weekend sale. The Sony 55-inch X80J 4K Smart TV normally gos for $950, but you can pick it up for $200 off right now. Though it doesn't have HDMI 2.1, it's still a solid budget TV to show off the power of PS5 or Xbox Series X. It has a great X1 4K processor that produces a vibrant picture, and Motionflow tech helps keep the frame rate steady during intense action moments. The X80J also supports HDR and Dolby Vision. Since it's a Google Smart TV, it has Google Assistant out of the box and can play all of your favorite streaming apps.
Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$278 (was $350)
If you're looking for a pair of over-ear headphones, you can save a nice chunk of change on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones this weekend. Marked down to $278, these fully wireless headphones are capable of connecting to two devices via Bluetooth at once. They have built-in active noise-cancelling tech and adaptive sound control to give you crisp audio regardless of how your surroundings change. They can last for 30 hours on a single charge and have a fast-charging feature that gives them five hours of juice in 10 minutes. This deal is available for all three color models: black, blue, and silver.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
$130 (was $170)
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can buy right now. Though tiny in size, the 12mm speakers pack a powerful punch to deliver rich sounds. They have an active noise cancellation feature that can be toggled on and off. While these are ideal for those with Android devices, they are compatible with iOS devices, too.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch
$90 (was $150)
The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch is an excellent fitness watch that's on sale for a stellar price. Regularly $150, you can get it for only $90 this weekend. The Vivoactive 3 is compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows phones, and features 15 different apps that monitor various fitness goals and wellness levels for activities such as running, swimming, and yoga. It connects to your smartphone for notifications, too.
