Best Buy Weekend Sale Includes A Bunch Of Stellar Deals

LG TVs aren't typically very cheap, but this weekend you can save a couple hundred bucks on this 70-inch NanoCell TV. It features a 4K display, Active HDR, and built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and more. You can even control the TV with your voice, thanks to support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. If you do pick up this display, Best Buy is offering a secondary discount that will save you $200 when bundling in the LG 3.1 Channel Soundbar. If I did my math right, that's a massive $400 price cut for this high-end setup.