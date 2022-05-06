The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Buy Weekend Sale Includes A Bunch Of Stellar Deals
Included in the savings you'll find an RTX 3070 desktop, 70-inch LG TV, and plenty of other electronics.
Best Buy's 3-Day Sale is now in full swing, offering huge discounts on video games, computers, TVs, and more. Whether you're looking for a deal on an RTX gaming rig, a new big screen for your entertainment center, or a new game at a great low price, Best Buy's sale isn't one you'll want to miss. The event ends Sunday, so be sure to check out the savings while you can. We've also pulled together a few of our favorite deals below.
ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop (RTX 3070)
$1350 (was $1650)
If you're looking to snag an RTX-powered rig, there are few options that offer a better combination of performance and pricing. Currently discounted by $300, this ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop features a powerful RTX 3070 GPU and Intel Core i7-11700F processor. You'll also find 16GB RAM along with a 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD. It's all pulled together with a sleek ROG chassis that's filled to the brim with RGB lights--and the chassis offers more than enough space to make upgrading your components a breeze.
LG 70-Inch NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K TV
$700 (was $900)
LG TVs aren't typically very cheap, but this weekend you can save a couple hundred bucks on this 70-inch NanoCell TV. It features a 4K display, Active HDR, and built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and more. You can even control the TV with your voice, thanks to support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. If you do pick up this display, Best Buy is offering a secondary discount that will save you $200 when bundling in the LG 3.1 Channel Soundbar. If I did my math right, that's a massive $400 price cut for this high-end setup.
Animal Crossing, Grand Theft Auto 5, And More
Best Buy's big weekend sale wouldn't be complete without a bunch of great video game deals. Animal Crossing, in particular, is seeing one of its biggest price cuts of the year, now listed for just $40. You'll also find Ring Fit Adventure, GTA 5, and more available with a reduced-price tag. The full catalog has more than 100 deals, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.
Best deals at Best Buy
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- $40 ($
60)
- Apple iPad mini -- $400 ($
500)
- Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball -- $600 ($
750)
- ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop (RTX 3070) -- $1350 ($
1650)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop -- $900 ($
1150)
- Corsair Vengeance a7200 Series Gaming PC (RTX 3070) -- $2000 ($
2250)
- Corsair Vengeance a7200 Series Gaming PC (RTX 3060 Ti) -- $1600 ($
1900)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 -- $20 ($
40)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop -- $530 ($
830)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1 Laptop -- $650 ($
950)
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition -- $15 ($
30)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus -- $600 ($
930)
- Ring Fit Adventure -- $55 ($
80)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class Q60A QLED TV -- $800 ($
950)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV -- $1000 ($
1200)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite -- $350 ($
430)
- Super Mario Party -- $40 ($
60)
