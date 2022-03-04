Best Buy Weekend Sale Discounts Great Games, Laptops, Monitors, And More

Best Buy's new weekend sale is now live, offering steep discounts on a wide variety of electronics. Among the savings, you'll find some of today's most popular video games, several high-end computer monitors, and more than a few 4K TVs with drastically reduced prices. The promotion ends this Sunday, so check out the event while you can. We've rounded up the highlights from the sale below, but make sure to check out Best Buy for the full slate of deals.

Best gaming deals

The last few weeks have seen no shortage of big releases, but Best Buy is giving you a chance to catch up on games you may have missed over the past few years. Highly rated titles such The Last of Us Part 2 and Call of Duty: Vanguard are both getting big discounts, making it a great time to jump into the action. The recently released Rainbow Six Extraction is also down to just $25. Aside from those titles, here are some more you can find on sale this weekend.

Best video game deals

Best laptop and monitor deals

While the catalog of laptop and monitor discounts isn't as extensive as the video game lineup, there's still plenty to get excited about. The powerful ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Gaming Laptop is currently discounted by $300, bringing it to just $1250. If you're in the market for something a bit more budget-friendly, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5--which is currently listed for only $650 and offers a GTX1650 graphics card.

Best laptop deals

Best monitor deals

This weekend is also a great time to pick up a new monitor. The best deals are reserved for Samsung products, with most monitors in the Odyssey lineup getting a few bucks knocked off their price.

Best TV deals

Rounding out the Best Buy weekend sale is a nice selection of TVs. This includes the gigantic Sony 85" LED 4K Smart Google TV, which is discounted by $800. If you need something smaller to fill your space, you'll find an LG 55" LED 4K Smart TV for just $480 and an Insignia 50" TV for $300--both of which are discounted by at least $100.