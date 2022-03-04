The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Buy Weekend Sale Discounts Great Games, Laptops, Monitors, And More
Dozens of popular PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch games are now on sale, along with a ton of other electronics.
Best Buy's new weekend sale is now live, offering steep discounts on a wide variety of electronics. Among the savings, you'll find some of today's most popular video games, several high-end computer monitors, and more than a few 4K TVs with drastically reduced prices. The promotion ends this Sunday, so check out the event while you can. We've rounded up the highlights from the sale below, but make sure to check out Best Buy for the full slate of deals.
Best gaming deals
The last few weeks have seen no shortage of big releases, but Best Buy is giving you a chance to catch up on games you may have missed over the past few years. Highly rated titles such The Last of Us Part 2 and Call of Duty: Vanguard are both getting big discounts, making it a great time to jump into the action. The recently released Rainbow Six Extraction is also down to just $25. Aside from those titles, here are some more you can find on sale this weekend.
Best video game deals
-
Battlefield 2042
-- $35 ($
70)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $40 ($
70)
-
Death Stranding Director's Cut
-- $40 ($
50)
-
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
-- $50 ($
70)
-
Hades
-- $20 ($
30)
- It Takes Two -- $30 ($
40)
-
The Last of Us Part 2
-- $20 ($
40)
-
Madden NFL 22
-- $40 ($
70)
-
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
-- $20 ($
60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $30 ($
60)
- NBA 2K22 -- $25 ($
70)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $25 ($
40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition -- $10 ($
40)
Best laptop and monitor deals
While the catalog of laptop and monitor discounts isn't as extensive as the video game lineup, there's still plenty to get excited about. The powerful ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Gaming Laptop is currently discounted by $300, bringing it to just $1250. If you're in the market for something a bit more budget-friendly, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5--which is currently listed for only $650 and offers a GTX1650 graphics card.
Best laptop deals
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop -- $650 ($
780)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Gaming Laptop -- $1250 ($
1550)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Gaming Laptop -- $1550 ($
1850)
- Dell G15 15.6" Gaming Laptop -- $800 ($
900)
- MSI Sword 15.6" Gaming Laptop -- $900 ($
1200)
Best monitor deals
This weekend is also a great time to pick up a new monitor. The best deals are reserved for Samsung products, with most monitors in the Odyssey lineup getting a few bucks knocked off their price.
- LG 27" UltraGear QHD Nano Monitor -- $397 ($
450)
- Samsung Odyssey 24" Curved Monitor -- $200 ($
260)
- Samsung Odyssey G3 27" Flat Monitor -- $200 ($
290)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 32" Curved Monitor -- $330 ($
400)
Best TV deals
Rounding out the Best Buy weekend sale is a nice selection of TVs. This includes the gigantic Sony 85" LED 4K Smart Google TV, which is discounted by $800. If you need something smaller to fill your space, you'll find an LG 55" LED 4K Smart TV for just $480 and an Insignia 50" TV for $300--both of which are discounted by at least $100.
- Insignia 50" Class F30 LED 4K TV -- $300 ($
400)
- LG 55" LED 4K Smart TV -- $480 ($
530)
- LG 55" OLED 4K Smart TV -- $1300 ($
1500)
- Sony 65" Bravia 4K UHD -- $1600 ($
2000)
- Sony 85" LED 4K Smart Google TV -- $2000 ($
2800)
