Best Buy Restock Of Nvidia RTX 30 GPU Graphics Cards Coming Thursday

est Buy has announced a major restock of Nvidia's RTX 30 GPU graphics cards coming Thursday, August 26--aka tomorrow--for those looking to supercharge their PC gaming rigs.

The retailer posted information about the restock on its website. Multiple stories will be receiving more Nvidia cards overnight, making them available for purchase tomorrow morning. Best Buy says that store employees will begin handing out tickets for the cards at 7:30AM local time, and anyone who has a ticket will be able to purchase a card.

"With this launch, we want you to have the best experience possible," the website reads, also noting that the cards will only be available "in select stores." The website also offers the ability to search for local Best Buy locations in your area that will have cards available for purchase. There is no specific word on which models Best Buy will have, nor how many of each model will be made available.

Nvidia first launched the RTX 30 GPU graphics cards in September 2020 with the 3080, followed by the 3090. Subsequent models include the 3060, 3060 Ti, 3070, 3070 Ti, and the 3080 Ti. If you're still not sure which RTX 30 series card is right for you, check out our reviews for the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 Ti.