Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale Includes Tons Of Great Game Deals
You can save big on PS5 and Nintendo Switch exclusives as well as 4K TVs, laptops, and more at Best Buy this weekend.
With Presidents' Day weekend almost here, Best Buy has kicked off a massive weekend sale with deals on hundreds of products. The sale includes everything from laptops and 4K TVs to games for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. You can also save on a variety of gaming accessories, Arcade1Up cabinets, and gaming monitors. We've rounded up some of the best deals below, but make sure to check out Best Buy's website for the full slate of deals. Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale ends on Monday, February 21.
Best gaming deals
There are more than 150 game deals across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. You can save on a bunch of PlayStation exclusives, including Ghost of Tsushima, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy, and Returnal. Nintendo Switch owners can also grab first-party games for less. The trifecta of Zelda games--Link's Awakening, Breath of the Wild, and Skyward Sword HD--are on sale for $40 or less. Xbox players can grab Halo Infinite for $48. Plus, there are numerous multi-platform titles on sale for nice prices, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Best video game deals
- Alan Wake Remastered -- $20 (
$30)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $20 ($60)
- Back 4 Blood -- $17 (
$50)
- Biomutant -- $30 (
$60)
- Days Gone -- $20 (
$40)
- Demon's Souls -- $40 (
$70)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze -- $40 (
$60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $30 (
$60)
- Gears 5 -- $10 (
$40)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut -- $50 (
$70)
- Halo Infinite -- $48 (
$60)
- Kirby Star Allies -- $40 (
$60)
- The Last of Us Part II -- $20 (
$40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $38 (
$60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- $40 (
$60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD -- $40 (
$60)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- $35 (
$60)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $30 (
$50)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition -- $50 (
$70)
- NBA 2K22 -- $25 (
$70)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $38 (
$60)
- The Nioh Collection -- $40 (
$70)
- Nioh 2 -- $20 (
$40)
- Persona 5 Royal -- $30 (
$60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- $50 (
$70)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $30 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 3 -- $20 (
$30)
- Returnal -- $50 (
$70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- $30 (
$60)
- Splatoon 2 -- $40 (
$60)
Best gaming accessory deals
More than just video games are on sale at Best Buy, as you'll find a variety of headsets and other accessories available with steep price cuts. This includes the Microsoft Stereo Headset, Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Controller, and the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+. On the PC gaming side of things, you can save on popular products from Corsair, Razer, and more. The sale includes discounts on mechanical keyboards, mice, and headsets. For a bargain, check out the Corsair K60 RGB Pro Gaming Bundle for $75. This bundle comes with a wired gaming keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad.
- Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ -- $160 (
$200)
- Microsoft Stereo Headset -- $40 (
$60)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Controller -- $75 (
$100)
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Keyboard -- $110 (
$170)
- Corsair K96 RGB Platinum Mechanical Keyboard -- $175 (
$200)
- Corsair K60 RGB Pro Gaming Bundle -- $75 (
$150)
- Corsair Champion Series Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Mouse -- $80 (
$110)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Mechanical Keyboard -- $130 (
$200)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate Chroma RGB Gaming Headset -- $65 (
$130)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset -- $140 (
$180)
Best Arcade1Up deals
And if you've been wanting an arcade cabinet, there are some nice deals on Arcade1Up cabinets, including both standing cabinets and countercades.
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Arcade -- $350 (
$450)
- Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade -- $500 (
$600)
- TMNT Countercade -- $165 (
$230)
- Marvel Super Heroes Countercade -- $165 (
$230)
- Super Pac-Man Countercade -- $115 (
$180)
- NBA Jam Countercade -- $165 (
$230)
- Mortal Kombat II Countercade -- $165 (
$230)
- Pong Countercade - $165 (
$230)
Best laptop and monitor deals
If you're looking for a new laptop, there are a lot of great options at Best Buy right now. Those in the market for a Chromebook should take a look at this Asus 14-inch Chromebook, which is discounted by $110 to just $160. Several MacBook Pro models are also on sale, with discounts up to $200. The MacBook Pro 16-inch with the M1 Pro chip is currently listed for $2,299--which is a great price for Apple's most high-end MacBook model. It also comes with six months of free Apple Music and several other Apple-related subscriptions. If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, you can save on a variety of nice options from brands like Asus, MSI, and more.
Best laptop deals
- Asus ROG Zephyrus 14" Gaming Laptop - $1,250 (
$1,550)
- MSI Sword 15.6" Gaming Laptop -- $900 (
$1,200)
-
ASUS 14-inch Chromebook
-- $160 ($
270)
-
Dell XPS 15.6-inch Laptop
-- $1500 ($
1900)
-
Lenovo Yoga 91 2-in-1
-- $1350 ($
1750)
-
LG Gram 2-in-1
-- $1700 ($
2000)
-
MacBook Pro 16-inch Laptop (Latest Model)
-- $2300 ($
2500)
Best monitor deals
It's not a bad time to pick up a new monitor for your gaming setup. Best Buy has deals on solid gaming monitors from popular brands such as LG, Dell, and MSI.
- Dell S2721DGF 27" Gaming IPS Monitor -- $300 (
$450)
- MSI Optix 27" LED Gaming Monitor -- $190 (
$230)
- LG 32" UltraGear QHD HDR Monitor -- $400 (
$500)
- Alienware 25" IPS LED Gaming Monitor -- $260 (
$400)
- Lenovo G25-10 24.5" LED Gaming Monitor -- $150 (
$230)
Best TV deals
Laptops might be seeing some of the best discounts, but there are still a few great TVs available at surprisingly low prices. Samsungs 65-inch QLED 4K is currently $200 off. It features dedicated up-firing speakers for 3D audio along with its vibrant QLED display. Looking for a large TV without breaking the bank? TCL's 70-inch 4K Smart Android TV is on sale for only $600, down from $830.
Over 100 TVs are discounted for Presidents' Day, but we've rounded up our favorites below.
-
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series
-- $100 ($
170)
-
Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV
-- $490 ($
570)
-
Samsung 43-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K
-- $330 ($
400)
-
Samsung 65-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K
-- $650 ($
700)
-
Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K
-- $1200 ($
1400)
- TCL 70" 4K Smart Android TV -- $600 (
$830)
