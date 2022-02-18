Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale Includes Tons Of Great Game Deals

With Presidents' Day weekend almost here, Best Buy has kicked off a massive weekend sale with deals on hundreds of products. The sale includes everything from laptops and 4K TVs to games for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. You can also save on a variety of gaming accessories, Arcade1Up cabinets, and gaming monitors. We've rounded up some of the best deals below, but make sure to check out Best Buy's website for the full slate of deals. Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale ends on Monday, February 21.

Best gaming deals

Ghost of Tsushima

There are more than 150 game deals across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. You can save on a bunch of PlayStation exclusives, including Ghost of Tsushima, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy, and Returnal. Nintendo Switch owners can also grab first-party games for less. The trifecta of Zelda games--Link's Awakening, Breath of the Wild, and Skyward Sword HD--are on sale for $40 or less. Xbox players can grab Halo Infinite for $48. Plus, there are numerous multi-platform titles on sale for nice prices, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Best video game deals

Best gaming accessory deals

More than just video games are on sale at Best Buy, as you'll find a variety of headsets and other accessories available with steep price cuts. This includes the Microsoft Stereo Headset, Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Controller, and the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+. On the PC gaming side of things, you can save on popular products from Corsair, Razer, and more. The sale includes discounts on mechanical keyboards, mice, and headsets. For a bargain, check out the Corsair K60 RGB Pro Gaming Bundle for $75. This bundle comes with a wired gaming keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad.

Best Arcade1Up deals

Marvel Super Heroes Countercade

And if you've been wanting an arcade cabinet, there are some nice deals on Arcade1Up cabinets, including both standing cabinets and countercades.

Best laptop and monitor deals

MacBook Pro

If you're looking for a new laptop, there are a lot of great options at Best Buy right now. Those in the market for a Chromebook should take a look at this Asus 14-inch Chromebook, which is discounted by $110 to just $160. Several MacBook Pro models are also on sale, with discounts up to $200. The MacBook Pro 16-inch with the M1 Pro chip is currently listed for $2,299--which is a great price for Apple's most high-end MacBook model. It also comes with six months of free Apple Music and several other Apple-related subscriptions. If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, you can save on a variety of nice options from brands like Asus, MSI, and more.

Best laptop deals

Best monitor deals

It's not a bad time to pick up a new monitor for your gaming setup. Best Buy has deals on solid gaming monitors from popular brands such as LG, Dell, and MSI.

Best TV deals

Samsung 65" 4K QLED

Laptops might be seeing some of the best discounts, but there are still a few great TVs available at surprisingly low prices. Samsungs 65-inch QLED 4K is currently $200 off. It features dedicated up-firing speakers for 3D audio along with its vibrant QLED display. Looking for a large TV without breaking the bank? TCL's 70-inch 4K Smart Android TV is on sale for only $600, down from $830.

Over 100 TVs are discounted for Presidents' Day, but we've rounded up our favorites below.