The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Buy Labor Day Sale Features 4K TVs, Apple Products, Gaming Laptops, And More
From 4K TVs to bean-shaped wireless earbuds, there's a variety of tech on sale at Best Buy.
Labor Day is this coming Monday, September 6, which means it's another opportunity for retailers to blow out some stock at deep discounts for you to pounce on. That's certainly true at Best Buy, where you can already find some great deals on TVs, laptops, wireless earbuds, gaming monitors, and more.
Although the sale is rather large, we've combed through to find some of the best ones you can grab right now, with many at some of their lowest prices ever. If you're looking more for software as opposed to hardware, Amazon has a bunch of deals on videogames that we've rounded up separately, with discounts on titles such as Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Monster Hunter Rise, and more. All these deals are available through Labor Day (or while supplies last), giving you all weekend to take advantage of these offers.
Sony 65" Class X85J Series LED 4K TV
$1,000 (was $1,600)
If you've recently managed to grab an Xbox Series X or PS5, or you're planning to in the future, then you're likely also in the market for a new 4K TV. This Sony X85J is a fantastic 65-inch option, offering two HDMI 2.1 inputs, out of its total of four, as well as support for 4K and 120FPS gaming. Sony is still planning to update firmware across all of its TVs, so you will miss out on features like Auto Low-Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate (The PS5 is still missing this support too), but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option at this price with fantastic contrast, great color, and good HDR support.
Asus ROG 16-Inch WUXGA 144Hz Gaming Laptop
$1,250 (was $1,500)
For computing on the go with a light touch of gaming on the side, Asus has been delivering great laptops across the market for years now. That is no different with the ROG 16-inch 144Hz gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti. That means you won't be getting the best gaming performance for AAA games, but you'll be able to drive the FHD display and its high refresh rate for most competitive titles. Being part of the Zephyrus line, you're also getting a slim design and an eye-catching chassis, which is just the cherry on top of a good deal.
Apple 21.5-Inch iMac with Retina 4K display
$1,000 (was $1,500)
Apple recently refreshed its iMac line with its most recent M1 processors, but that doesn't mean its older, reliable iMac models have disappeared. This deal on a 21.5-inch iMac includes an Intel 8th-generation Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You'll get the latest version of MacOS and a Retina display that will make all sorts of visual editing a treat. At just under $1,000, this is a great price.
MSI Optix 27-Inch LED Curved QHD FreeSync Monitor
$260 (was $320)
If you're looking for a new gaming monitor to take your PC gaming to the next level, then MSI's Optix 27-inch display ticks many of the important boxes. It features a 1440p display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, the sweet spot that most gaming monitors are aiming for today. It features FreeSync support, which means you can be rid of screen tearing with an AMD GPU. Although it doesn't have official support, there are reports that G-Sync works just as well with an Nvidia GPU. You'll even get an adjustable stand, which is a nice bonus at this price point, making this a great deal.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
$130 (was $170)
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are one of the best options for truly wireless ear buds if you're using a device that isn't an iPhone. Sure, they have an odd, bean-like shape, but that won't bother you when you experience how comfortable they are to wear for multiple hours without rest. They feature Active Noise Cancelation, too, as well as support for Google Assistant with just the touch of a button. You'll get numerous charges from the included cases, letting you get through multiple days of listening before needing to top up.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For August Announced
- PS Plus Free Games For August 2021 Are Live Now
- New Xbox Store Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Game Deals
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- More Than 1,200 PlayStation Games Discounted In Massive Summer Sale
- PlayStation Exclusives Sale At Amazon: Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man, And More
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation