Best Buy Is Selling Nvidia RTX 30 Series GPUs At MSRP Tomorrow

Since launch, it's been challenging to find one of Nvidia's RTX 30 series graphics cards. Worse yet, chances are that if you do manage to find one, its price has been grossly inflated, in part due to the ongoing microprocessor shortage. But if you've been patient and fancy on taking a chance, Best Buy might be able to help you tomorrow.

On Tuesday, July 20, Best Buy stores nationwide will be selling new RTX 30 series stock as MSRP, with a system to try and limit scalpers as much as possible. Customers at one of the participating stores will be handed a ticket by a Best Buy employee, guaranteeing your chances to purchase a GPU when doors open at 8 AM. As expected, it seems some eager PC gamers have already started camping out to better their chances.

Participating Best Buy stores

Best Buy doesn't say which RTX 30 series cards will be on sale, nor does it list manufacturers, never mind how much stock each store will have on offer. That does make this a gamble, and one that might lead to more disappointment if you don't manage to secure a ticket. But it's been months since these GPUs hit the market at MSRP at launch, so this is one of those rare chances to take advantage.

If you're still not sure which RX 30 series will be right for you, you can check out our reviews for the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 Ti, three of the best cards in Nvidia's lineup for high performance gaming at equally high resolutions. For something more modest (and much cheaper), Nvidia also offers the RTX 3060 for a great time at both 1080p and 1440p. Check out our guide to the best 4K gaming monitors that will help you get the best out of your new GPU purchase, too.