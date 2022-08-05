Best Buy Is Hosting A Massive Sale On Gaming, Tech, And Entertainment Products

Best Buy’s Anniversary Sales Event is now live, giving you a chance to cross items off your shopping list without breaking the bank. Video games, laptops, monitors, and tons of accessories are all included in the promotion. The event runs until August 14--so make sure you find time to check out the full selection of price cuts. If you need help wading through its hundreds of deals, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below.

Best video game deals

Tons of great games are on sale right now, but Far Cry 6 is one of the most notable. Discounted to just $15, it’s one of the best prices we’ve yet seen for the latest installment in Ubisoft’s open-world shooter. You’ll also find GTA V, Horizon Forbidden West, and more available with steep price cuts.

Best gaming accessory deals

From controllers and headsets to keyboards and more, tons of gaming accessories are currently on sale. If you need a powerful new headset, consider checking out the Razer Kraken Ultimate Wired Headset, which is down to just $65 from its usual $130.

Best Arcade1Up deals

Arcade1Up cabinets always seem to be going on sale, but these are some of the biggest price cuts we’ve seen all year. If you don’t have the space for a full cabinet, you’ll also find a couple of Countercades on sale--which fit neatly on a countertop and are perfect for a small apartment.

Best TV deals

Most TVs in Best Buy’s catalog are seeing savings of less than $100, but there are a few standouts. The Hisense 55-Inch 4K TV, for example, is listed for less than $300. It might not be the best TV on the market, but you’re getting a lot of real estate for just $290.

Best laptop deals

Now is a great time to snag a beefy gaming laptop, and multiple products rocking a new RTX 30 series are on sale. This includes the Alienware x15 R1, Acer Nitro 5, ROG Zephyrus, and more. Even the Dell G15 is sporting an RTX 3050 Ti, and it’s listed for just $700, a full $300 off its usual list price.

Best monitor deals

A bundle of LG and Samsung monitors are included in Best Buy’s latest promotion, including a huge 34-inch curved monitor from Samsung. You’ll also find the Samsung 32-Inch LED 4K Monitor on sale for $300, giving you a (reasonably) affordable way to upgrade your display.

Other tech deals

Gaming tech is front and center in Best Buy’s new promotion, but there’s plenty more to check out. From AirPods and cameras to wearables and more, here are a few standout deals that might pique your interest.