Best Buy Has Huge Discounts On Soundbars Right Now
If you're looking for a new soundbar for your home entertainment setup, you can snag one during Best Buy's month-long sale.
Best Buy is hosting a sale on Samsung and LG soundbars that runs until March 28. If you've been looking to upgrade or get a new soundbar, there are a number of options, including higher-end models and more budget-focused options. Some of the soundbars even support Dolby Atmos, a type of surround sound tech that is utilized in many of the biggest movies, including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and many more.
We've highlighted some of the best soundbar deals below. Both LG and Samsung make quality audio products, so you can't go wrong with either company--though each speaker has its own unique features and output power. If you're looking for a more immersive sound experience, the Samsung HW-Q850T is a great system. Those on a budget, however, have some excellent options in the LG SL4Y and the Samsung HW-T550 soundbar systems.
If you're looking for a new screen to pair with a sound system, check out our guide to the best 4K TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X. While this guide has been created to specifically focus on utilizing the new consoles' unique features, they're excellent 4K TVs for watching movies and shows as well.
Samsung 5.1.2-channel soundbar system
$700 (was $1,000)
The Samsung HW-Q850T soundbar system is an excellent package, boasting 440W output power, wireless connectivity, and Dolby Atmos support. In addition to its powerhouse feature set for movies and gaming, it allows for Bluetooth music streaming.
LG 5.1.2-channel soundbar system
$700 (was $1,000)
LG's 5.1.2-channel soundbar system boasts 520W output power and features 4K HDR passthrough, Dolby Atmos support, and Google Assistant. The included subwoofer is wireless, and you can connect to other surround sound speakers wirelessly as well--additional speakers are sold separately.
Samsung 3.1-channel soundbar system
$350 (was $400)
Boasting 340W output power, this Samsung 3.1-channel soundbar system features a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth music streaming. It also features smart sound, which lets it detect the type of content you're watching and adjust sound accordingly.
Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar system
$230 (was $280)
If you want to go Samsung but you're on a tight budget, the HW-T550 soundbar system is a good option. It has a total of 320W output power with its soundbar and wireless subwoofer, making it a great way to hear your movies, games, or anything else on a budget.
LG 2.1-channel soundbar system
$130 (was $280)
Value-focused soundbar systems can pack quite a punch, and while the LG SL4Y soundbar system is only a stereo option, it's well worth considering if you're on a tight budget. It boasts a total of 300W output power thanks in part to its 6-inch subwoofer as well as Bluetooth connectivity.
