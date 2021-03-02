Best Buy Has Huge Discounts On Soundbars Right Now

Best Buy is hosting a sale on Samsung and LG soundbars that runs until March 28. If you've been looking to upgrade or get a new soundbar, there are a number of options, including higher-end models and more budget-focused options. Some of the soundbars even support Dolby Atmos, a type of surround sound tech that is utilized in many of the biggest movies, including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and many more.

We've highlighted some of the best soundbar deals below. Both LG and Samsung make quality audio products, so you can't go wrong with either company--though each speaker has its own unique features and output power. If you're looking for a more immersive sound experience, the Samsung HW-Q850T is a great system. Those on a budget, however, have some excellent options in the LG SL4Y and the Samsung HW-T550 soundbar systems.

If you're looking for a new screen to pair with a sound system, check out our guide to the best 4K TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X. While this guide has been created to specifically focus on utilizing the new consoles' unique features, they're excellent 4K TVs for watching movies and shows as well.