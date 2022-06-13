Best Buy Discounts 250 Games - Here Are The Highlights

Best Buy is offering steep discounts on a variety of PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch games, including hits such as Deathloop, Dying Light 2, and more. It’s unclear how long the big price cuts will last, so we’d recommend looking at the catalog now and seeing if anything catches your eye.

If you’re yet to check out Halo Infinite, consider picking it up while it’s on sale. Not only is it currently discounted to just $25 (down from $60), but you’ll also get a steelbook and an in-game weapon skin. A similar steelbook deal is available for Doom Eternal, too, with the game listed for just 15 bucks.

Dying Light 2 released earlier this year, and it's already on sale for just $40. Given how massive Dying Light 2's world is, you're getting a lot of game for your money here. Meanwhile, you can also snag Ghostwire: Tokyo for its lowest price yet at $30. And if you're looking for a new RPG to play on Switch, check out Shin Megami Tensei V for $40 or Pokemon Brilliant Diamond for $30.

Other notable discounts include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Biomutant, and a slew of Nintendo Switch games--such as New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check out the full lineup at Best Buy while you can.

Best deals at Best Buy