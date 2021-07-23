Best Buy's Massive Black Friday In July Sale Is Here

Best Buy has kicked off one of its biggest sales of the year, Black Friday in July, and it's brought a great wave of deals across tech, gaming, toys, and more. On the gaming side, there are some particularly solid offers on PS4 and PS5 games, including The Last of Us Part II for its lowest price ever, $20. A ton of great game deals from earlier this week are still available as well.

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale also brings back some of the best deals from Prime Day, including a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle that gets you a free 128GB memory card, the 4th Gen Echo Dot bundle that comes with a free multicolor smart bulb, and Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds. You'll find some nice PC gaming deals as well, like MSI's 15.6-inch Sword gaming laptop for $1,000 and a Dell 32-inch 1440p, 165Hz curved gaming monitor for $350.

You can check out more of the best gaming and tech deals during Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale below. The sale ends this Sunday, July 25, so there's not much time to take advantage of the offers. And Best Buy's sale isn't the only big one happening this week--you can check out big summer sales on PSN and the Microsoft Store right now as well.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: Best Deals