The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Buy's Massive Black Friday In July Sale Is Here
Cheap PlayStation games, gaming laptops, monitors, 4K TVs, Lego sets, and more are featured in Best Buy's sales bonanza.
Best Buy has kicked off one of its biggest sales of the year, Black Friday in July, and it's brought a great wave of deals across tech, gaming, toys, and more. On the gaming side, there are some particularly solid offers on PS4 and PS5 games, including The Last of Us Part II for its lowest price ever, $20. A ton of great game deals from earlier this week are still available as well.
The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale also brings back some of the best deals from Prime Day, including a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle that gets you a free 128GB memory card, the 4th Gen Echo Dot bundle that comes with a free multicolor smart bulb, and Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds. You'll find some nice PC gaming deals as well, like MSI's 15.6-inch Sword gaming laptop for $1,000 and a Dell 32-inch 1440p, 165Hz curved gaming monitor for $350.
You can check out more of the best gaming and tech deals during Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale below. The sale ends this Sunday, July 25, so there's not much time to take advantage of the offers. And Best Buy's sale isn't the only big one happening this week--you can check out big summer sales on PSN and the Microsoft Store right now as well.
Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: Best Deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5, PS4, Xbox) -- $30 (
$60)
- Bravely Default II (Switch) -- $43 (
$60)
- Demon's Souls (PS5) -- $50 (
$70)
- The Falconeer (Xbox) -- $10 (
$40)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Switch) -- $20 (
$40)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) -- $30 (
$40)
- Judgment (PS5) -- $25 (
$40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package (PS4) -- $20 ($40)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4) -- $20 (
$40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch) -- $15 (
$60)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4) -- $45 (
$60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - Ultimate Edition (PS5) -- $25 (
$50)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5) -- $50 (
$70)
- Persona 5 Royal (PS4) -- $25 (
$60)
- Persona 5 Strikers (Switch, PS4) -- $35 (
$60)
- Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition (PS5, Xbox) -- $15 (
$40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) -- $40 (
$60)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Switch, PS4) -- $35 (
$50)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, Xbox) -- $15 (
$40)
- Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, Xbox) -- $15 (
$40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, Xbox) -- $25 (
$60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) -- $25 (
$60)
Nintendo Switch Lite (all colors)
$200 with free $128GB memory card
We rarely see outright discounts on any Nintendo Switch consoles unless they're refurbished, but one of the most popular offers from Nintendo is back during Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. Right now, you'll get a free 128GB SanDisk microSD card when you buy any Switch Lite color at Best Buy, including the newest Blue color. Considering nearly all Switch players will need to expand their storage for downloading games at some point (the Switch Lite only has a measly 32GB of internal storage), getting a free memory card is a nice perk if you've been looking to pick up a Switch Lite anyway, either for yourself or as a gift.
Turtle Beach Recon 200
$45 (was $60)
The Turtle Beach Recon 200 is an excellent budget gaming headset at an even better price today. With over 3,000 reviews at Best Buy and over 15,000 at Amazon (which is also price-matching this deal), the Turtle Beach Recon 200 is a tried-and-tested option that's compatible with Xbox Series X, PS5, and Switch as well as last-gen consoles. This is a wired, over-ear headset with 40mm speakers, a bass boost setting, a flip-up microphone so it's out of the way when you're not chatting, and variable mic monitoring to help you adjust the volume of your voice as heard by your teammates. With over 12 hours of battery life per charge, this multiplatform headset is a solid headset that'll get the job done.
Apple AirPods Pro
$190 (was $250)
We first spotted this AirPods Pro deal at Amazon a few days ago, when they dropped to $190, and now Best Buy is matching that deal. It's rare to see Apple's premium earbuds drop below $200, so they're worth snagging at this price if you're an Apple user who's been holding off. They feature active noise cancellation and a transparency mode for letting in outside noise, three silicone tip options for a customizable fit, sweat and water resistance, Siri compatibility, and more.
Dell 32" Curved Gaming Monitor
$350 (was $450)
This 1440p, 165Hz curved gaming monitor from Dell is $100 off at Best Buy, an excellent deal on a monitor that will make modern games look and feel great to play. With a 32-inch curved VA display, the Dell S3220DGF has a 4ms response time and supports AMD FreeSync 2 to reduce screen tearing and splitting. It also boasts one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs, five USB 3.0 ports, and tilt/height adjustability, making this an all-around great monitor for all but the most competitive of gamers.
MSI Sword 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$1,000 (was $1,200)
MSI's 15.6-inch Sword gaming laptop is one of the company's new 2021 offerings, and it's also the first MSI gaming laptop available in white, giving it a very sleek, standout design. On sale for $200 off at Best Buy, the MSI Sword packs a lot of power into a compact package, with an Nvidia GeForce 3050ti graphics card, Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for ultra-fast storage, and 1080p 144Hz display. It's worth noting that its LED backlighting is single-color (no RGB rainbows here) and only comes with 8GB of onboard RAM, though that's easily upgraded.
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with free smart bulb
$25 (was $50)
Interestingly, one of Prime Day's best deals is present in Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, making us think it's going to be a relatively common offer going forward. Still, this is a fantastic deal, getting you the newest Echo Dot (available in Twilight Blue, Charcoal, or Glacier White) for half-off with a free multicolor Sengled smart bulb, which works with Alexa for voice control of your lights and can light up your room in all shades of the rainbow.
Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course
$48 (was $60)
A variety of Super Mario Lego sets and accessories are on sale, but the standout deal is on the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, which is the base set in the Lego Super Mario line. On sale for $48, the 231-piece Starter Course lets you recreate a classic Super Mario level in Lego form, complete with a light-up Mario figure that plays sounds and music, Bowser Jr. and Goomba figures, and action bricks that Mario can interact with. It's a great set to pick up for kids, Mario fans, or Lego collectors.
Sony 50" X85J 4K Smart TV
$850 (was $1,000)
Sony's 2021 X85J 4K TV is a great budget choice for next-gen gaming as it has two HDMI 2.1 ports to support 4K and 120Hz, and right now you can pick it up for less than $900. It sports a 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture with rich contrast, Bravia Game Mode for increased frame rate and low input lag, and the Google TV interface for streaming movies and TV across all major platforms. Unfortunately, variable refresh rate (VRR) isn't available yet, but it's coming via a future firmware update according to Sony.
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
$170 (was $350)
Sony's WH-1000XM3 over-ear wireless noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $180 off today, dropping them to $170. A budget-friendly alternative to more premium competitors on the market (like Bose and Apple), the Sony WH-1000XM3 feature 40mm drivers that deliver clear audio with booming bass, HD noise canceling, built-in Google Assistant, adaptive sound control that adjusts your audio based on your current activity, and more.
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds
$170 (was $230)
Jabra makes some of the best active noise-canceling earbuds, and you can snag a pair of the Elite 85t in all three colors for $170 ($60 off). These true wireless earbuds are great for taking on the go and for outdoor activities, featuring sweat and water resistance, up to 25 hours of battery life (with ANC on), a built-in microphone for taking calls, and both Android and iOS compatibility.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Buy's Having A Big Clearance Sale On Games Right Now
- New Capcom PC Games Sale Brings Discounts On Monster Hunter Stories 2 And More
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2021 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Amazon Prime's 7 Free Games For July 2021 Are Live
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games July 2021: Two Freebies Are Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation