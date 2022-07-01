Best Buy 4th Of July Sale: PS5 SSDs For Cheap, $600 Gaming Laptops, And More
Snag an RTX-powered laptop for $600 or score on a new monitor, video game, and more.
Best Buy’s gigantic Fourth of July Sale is now live, offering steep price cuts on laptops, monitors, video games, and more. Some of the deals are truly impressive (like this RTX-equipped laptop for just $600), but you’ll need to move fast--the savings end on Monday. We’ve selected some of our favorite deals and listed them below, although be sure to peruse the full catalog to find hundreds of discounted products.
Tons of video games are on sale this weekend, including big titles from the last few years such as Far Cry 6, Returnal, Call of Duty Vanguard, and more. Be sure to check these out, as some are getting surprisingly generous discounts. Far Cry 6, for example, is down to just $16, while you can snag Vanguard for $20. Some of the highlights of the game sale are listed below, but you'll also want to search Best Buy's site if you're looking for a specific game.
- Battlefield 2042 -- $20 ($
50)
- Call of Duty Vanguard -- $20 ($
60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $16 ($
60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut -- $50 ($
70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- $40 ($
70)
- Returnal -- $50 ($
70)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition -- $50 ($
70)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $42 ($
60)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (RTX 3050)
$600 (was $940)
This might be the most affordable way to upgrade to an RTX GPU. Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop offers an RTX 3050, 256GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen. All of that is paired to an 11th generation Intel Core i5 and 8GB RAM. That’s a stellar rig for just $600, and it might be one of the best deals we’ve seen this summer.
WD Black SN850 1TB Internal SSD
$142 (was $270)
If your PS5 is finally running out of storage space, this weekend is your chance to upgrade your SSD without breaking the bank. The PS5-compatible WD Black SN850 1TB Internal SSD is seeing a big $128 price cut, now listed for just $142. Of course, it also works with desktop PCs, so just about everyone can cash in on the savings to upgrade their rig.
Alienware 25-Inch IPS LED Monitor
$260 (was $400)
Alienware gear is notoriously expensive, but there’s no doubt the company makes some of the most high-end gear on the market. That holds true for this 25-inch monitor, although Best Buy is offering it for just $260, down from $400. With a 240Hz refresh rate, AlienFX Lighting, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a futuristic white and blue design, few other monitors in this price range can compete. It’s also a great monitor to use with your Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 when you’re not on the road.
