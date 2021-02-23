The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Live Now With Deals On 4K TVs, AirPods Pro, And More
Another Best Buy flash sale is here, and we're highlighting some of the best deals.
Hot off a big weekend sale, Best Buy isn't slowing down with the deals this week. The retailer just kicked off a 24-hour flash sale, offering markdowns on 4K TVs, home audio equipment, wireless earbuds, smart devices, and more. You have through the end of today to take advantage of any flash deals.
Though video games aren't directly featured in the flash sale, it's worth calling out a few of the game deals available at Best Buy right now before we get into the non-gaming deals, as there's some good stuff on offer. PS4's The Last of Us Part 2 is sticking to its Black Friday price of $30, while the Switch ports of BioShock: The Collection and XCOM 2 Collection are $20 each (note that you'll need a microSD card for these due to file size). PS5 owners can snag Mortal Kombat 11's Ultimate Edition for $10 off, offering the enhanced next-gen version of the game along with MK11: Aftermath and both Kombat Packs. For some hectic couch co-op fun, you can also snag Overcooked: All You Can Eat for $35 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. This awesome collection gets you both Overcooked games with all of their DLC and some new levels and chefs; plus, online multiplayer has been added to the first Overcooked game.
- BioShock: The Collection -- $20 (
$50)
- Gears Tactics (digital) -- $30 (
$60)
- The Last of Us Part II -- $30 (
$60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - Ultimate Edition -- $40 (
$50)
- The Outer Worlds -- $20 (
$30)
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat -- $35 (
$50)
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu -- $45 (
$60)
- XCOM 2 Collection -- $20 (
$50)
You can check out some of the highlights from today's flash sale below, or see the full 24-hour sale at Best Buy.
Samsung 2.1 Channel 290W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
$160 (was $260)
If you're looking to improve the audio experience in your TV room, a soundbar is a great way to do so. This Samsung soundbar connects via Bluetooth to your TV to provide a rich surround-sound experience, and the included wireless subwoofer provides deep bass. It's on sale for $160 today only.
Westinghouse 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
$300 (was $450)
These days, most people are looking to add a 4K TV to their living room, but prices can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. If you're looking for a solid TV on the budget end of the spectrum, this Westinghouse 58-inch LED 4K TV is equipped with the Roku interface, one of our favorites for streaming Netflix, Disney+, and more. It's also HDR-compatible and has three HDMI inputs for connecting consoles and more. While this TV doesn't feature HDMI 2.1 to support a 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, it'll still work just fine for games on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Apple AirPods Pro - Certified Refurbished
$180 (was $250)
Even when they're on sale, AirPods Pro tend to stick above the $200 mark, but you can grab a refurbished pair for $180 today at Best Buy. These are Geek Squad certified refurbished, meaning they've been thoroughly cleaned and tested to work and will come in Apple's original box. AirPods Pro feature active noise-canceling, three ear tip sizes to choose from, and are resistant to sweat and water, making them a very handy accessory for Apple device owners.
MD Sports 5-in-1 Combo Game Table
$200 (was $350)
Interestingly, today's Best Buy flash sale includes deals on a bunch of game room equipment. One that caught our eye is this 5-in-1 combo table, which can be set up to play billiards, air hockey, foosball, ping pong, and basketball. This is a 48-inch table, so it's a lot smaller than the tables on which you'd normally play some of these games, but it could work really well in small spaces or for kids.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat
$250, comes with free Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch
Best Buy is giving away a free Ecobee Switch+ smart light switch ($80 value) when you buy a smart thermostat today. The Ecobee smart themostat features voice control and automatically detects whether you're in the room, adjusting the temperature for comfort when you're present and reducing the energy use when you're away, which can help lower your energy bills. You can also control the thermostat from anywhere using the Ecobee app. Meanwhile, the smart light switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa, letting you control the lights, set a timer, play music, and more. It would also work well as a night light or for outdoor lighting.
GoPro Hero 8 Live-Streaming Camera Bundle
$300 (was $400)
Those who like to take their camera on the go may be interested in this GoPro bundle from Best Buy, which has slashed $100 off the price today. The bundle gets you everything you need to take clear photos and capture 4K video clips, including a spare rechargeable battery, a SanDisk 32GB microSD card, a head strap, a mini extension pole/tripod, and, of course, the GoPro Hero 8 HD camera.
