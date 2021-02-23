Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Live Now With Deals On 4K TVs, AirPods Pro, And More

Hot off a big weekend sale, Best Buy isn't slowing down with the deals this week. The retailer just kicked off a 24-hour flash sale, offering markdowns on 4K TVs, home audio equipment, wireless earbuds, smart devices, and more. You have through the end of today to take advantage of any flash deals.

Though video games aren't directly featured in the flash sale, it's worth calling out a few of the game deals available at Best Buy right now before we get into the non-gaming deals, as there's some good stuff on offer. PS4's The Last of Us Part 2 is sticking to its Black Friday price of $30, while the Switch ports of BioShock: The Collection and XCOM 2 Collection are $20 each (note that you'll need a microSD card for these due to file size). PS5 owners can snag Mortal Kombat 11's Ultimate Edition for $10 off, offering the enhanced next-gen version of the game along with MK11: Aftermath and both Kombat Packs. For some hectic couch co-op fun, you can also snag Overcooked: All You Can Eat for $35 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. This awesome collection gets you both Overcooked games with all of their DLC and some new levels and chefs; plus, online multiplayer has been added to the first Overcooked game.

You can check out some of the highlights from today's flash sale below, or see the full 24-hour sale at Best Buy.