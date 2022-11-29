Best Buy 12 Days Of Gaming Sale Is Live - Get A Stellar Deal Every Day

Best Buy has kicked off its 12 Days of Gaming promotion with a massive discount on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch. Right now, you can grab the remastered adventure for only $30. Skyward Sword is just the first of 12 deals that will be available through December 10.

Each day, Best Buy will offer a popular gaming product at a steep discount. The mystery gaming products can be games, headsets, controllers, or any other gaming-related item Best Buy carries. You won't know what's up for grabs until the deal is live. Keep in mind that all deals are only available for one day. The deal refreshes every night at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET.

Best Buy has hosted very similar promotions in the past, including a 15-day event in December of last year and a 10-day promotion in August of last year. During those promotions, it wasn't super uncommon for deals to sell out before they technically expired. It really all depends on what the product is and the discount.

In the past, these deals have sometimes been the best-ever prices for a game or accessory. Skyward Sword HD's $30 price matches the best deal we've seen for the game since launching last year.

The 12 Days of Gaming promotion isn't the only big post-Black Friday event Best Buy is holding right now. The retailer is also hosting a 20 Days of Deals event on tech and media products. It runs through December 18 and features one marquee deal each day as well.

Make sure to check back each day through December 10, as we'll be updating this article each morning with the latest gaming product featured in the 12 Days of Gaming promotion.

Best Buy 12 Days of Gaming