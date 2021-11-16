The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Black Friday VR Deals: Oculus Quest 2 Gets Rare Discount
The most popular VR headset around is sure to be a big gift request this holiday.
The Oculus Quest 2--now officially known as the Meta Quest 2--is our pick for the best VR headset you can buy today, with a great library of games and the inside-out tracking allowing for truly untethered gaming anywhere from your living room to the park. And while its $300 price for a 128GB model is already fairly low, you can expect to see some deals during Black Friday. In fact, you can already save $20 on the Quest 2 at Daily Steals with promo code SDBDSQST.
Best Black Friday VR deals
Oculus Quest 2
128GB - $280 (was $300) | 256GB - $380 (was $400)
You can save $20 on either the 128GB model or the 256GB model at Daily Steals. While there's a chance we'll see slightly better discounts during Black Friday, Oculus Quest 2 deals have been rare this year. So if you're looking to pick up a Quest 2 this holiday, it's probably not a bad idea to snag this deal while it's available.
History points to sales across both hardware and the software library for Oculus Quest 2. Past Black Friday sales have included discounts on the Oculus Quest headset, as well as compatible accessories, at a variety of retailers. The game store has offered special discounts during this period, as well, giving you a chance to build up your catalog as soon as you get the headset.
The Quest platform shows no sign of slowing down, with Ubisoft creating new experiences based on the Splinter Cell and Assassin's Creed brands and a new port of Resident Evil 4 recently launching on Quest 2. Certain games are exclusive to Quest 2 and cannot be played on Quest 1, so you may want to upgrade.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Walmart Black Friday Early Deals Available Now: Check Out The Best Discounts
- Series X Restock Tracker
- Nintendo Switch OLED Preorders: Check Stock At GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday Game Deals Announced: Zelda, Mario, Fire Emblem, And More
- B2G1 Free Sale At Amazon: Call Of Duty Vanguard, Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation