Best Black Friday 4K TV Deals: Save Big On OLED TVs For PS5 And Xbox Series X
If you're looking to get the best out of your new console, these Black Friday 2021 TV deals will help you get a next-gen audio-visual experience.
While Black Friday offers an opportunity to save on a wide variety of products, there's no doubt that doorbuster TV deals remain one of the most desired items on offer. With the sales bonanza around the corner, we've rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals so far. We've included a range of TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, and budget-friendly brands. Whether you're looking for a gorgeous OLED display for your PS5 or Xbox Series X or a massive but reasonably priced 4K TV, this list has a bit of everything. We'll continue to update this list with more Black Friday 4K TV deals as they go live.
LG 65" C1 OLED 4K TV
$1,800 (Was $2,100)
LG's C-series of OLED television sets are widely considered to be the best display for current-gen gaming, and for good reason. Out of the box with the C1, you're getting a 4K UHD display that is capable of creating stunning colors, perfect black images to make those colors even more vibrant, and HDMI 2.1 technology that allows for excellent frame rates on games that go beyond the 60fps limit.
On top of that, there's Nvidia G-Sync to prevent screen-tearing, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, cutting-edge sound, and a panel that is impossibly thin.
Sony Bravia XR OLED 55" 4K TV
$1,400
The return of Sony's Bravia range has seen a few flatscreen stunners emerge since 2020, and the Bravia XR range is absolutely essential for anyone looking to get the best possible experience for their PlayStation gaming. An OLED display naturally gives this device an advantage in that space, as games look better than ever with its pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.
As an added bonus for anyone planning to hook a PS5 up to it, the Bravia XR has exclusive features for that console, as well as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Airplay functionality.
Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
$1,900 (Was $2,800)
Samsung's QN84A TV isn't just a sharp collection of ultra-high contrast and a sharp 4K image using the company's patented Quantum Mini LED technology. It's also tuned for all the gaming needs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles thanks to its use of HDR10+ for color, AI-based processing for upgrading your picture quality, and a more immersive sound setup that moves with the action. This particular model measures in at a whopping 75 inches, so you'll also be getting a massive broadcast of your favorite games and movies though the gigantic display.
Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV
$600 ($Was 750)
If you're more interested in size over future-proofed gaming technology, then Samsung's TU6985 TV offers a massive slice of flatscreen technology with capable image quality. The Crystal Processor automatically upscales your favorite entertainment to 4K, while the Tizen integration provides a stable connection to online streaming services. On the gaming side, your favorite titles will still look pretty sharp on this TV, which has HDR, low lag rates, and minimized blur functionality.
Samsung Class 7 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV
$850 (Was $1,100)
This Samsung TV ticks all the right boxes for a gigantic 4K display, but its other features may be of particular interest to gamers. The 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV comes equipped with a custom game mode, and once activated, it automatically optimizes the screen and minimizes input so that you can enjoy a smooth gaming experience without motion blur and judder.
It's also great for neat freaks, as its cable management system ensures that no unsightly wires poke out from the TV, as you can hide them all in the frame itself.
Sony X85J 4K TV
$1,998 (was $2,500)
Sony's 4K LED TVs are no slouches in a competitive flatscreen market, as they come packed with numerous features and technologies that their competitors lack. The X85J doesn't just offer powerful TV processing that's full of rich colors and crystal-clear images, it also has what Sony calls Motionflow XR. This gives the TV a native 120Hz refresh rate, allowing fast moving sequences in sports, action movies, and games to be seen with lifelike clarity.
Then there's the added bonus of Dolby Vision and a high HDR color range, Alexa support, and a unique 4K database that upscales all your HD content to near-4K resolution.
TCL 75-Inch Mini-LED 4K TV
$1,300 (Was $2,300)
TCL offers a whole lot of bang for your buck, with this particular model being loaded with features. Mini-LED technology brings powerful and precise control of lighting in an image, there are 240 localized contrast zones to make colors stand out, and Dolby Vision HDR provides an incredibly life-like picture. As for quality-of-life functions, the TV comes equipped with numerous streaming apps, hands-free voice control, and a THX-certified game mode to give you the best possible display when you load up your latest games.
Insignia 58-inch 4K Smart Fire TV
$350 (Was $580)
If you're on a budget, then Insignia's modestly-priced 4K TV can offer a handsome alternative to some of the pricier options on this list. HDR10 4K movies and TV shows come standard on this set, but the real killer feature here is Alexa integration and Fire TV support that grants access to a wide library of content.
Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+, Sling TV, Paramount+, and more services can be accessed through this TV, giving your household no shortage of entertainment.
Hisense 70-inch 4K Smart Android TV
$550 (Was $850)
Hisense may not be a familiar brand, but over the years it has emerged as a manufacturer of surprisingly affordable TVs that are loaded with extra hardware and software. The A6G series is a prime example here, as the 4K Ultra HD display is packed with Dolby Vision and HDR10 functionality, an Android TV home screen to display your favorite content, and Chromecast built-in to give you even more online options.
Amazon FIre 50-inch 4K Smart TV
$330 ($470)
Amazon's 4K TV offering hits a comfortable point between form, function, and affordability. Out of the box there's vivid 4K Ultra HD and HDR 10 for reliable image quality, a trio of HDMI ports for multiple devices, and HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound. Since this is an Amazon product, there's naturally a big focus on streaming with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more available through this set.
