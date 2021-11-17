Best Black Friday 4K TV Deals: Save Big On OLED TVs For PS5 And Xbox Series X

LG's C-series of OLED television sets are widely considered to be the best display for current-gen gaming, and for good reason. Out of the box with the C1, you're getting a 4K UHD display that is capable of creating stunning colors, perfect black images to make those colors even more vibrant, and HDMI 2.1 technology that allows for excellent frame rates on games that go beyond the 60fps limit.

On top of that, there's Nvidia G-Sync to prevent screen-tearing, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, cutting-edge sound, and a panel that is impossibly thin.