The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Black Friday Speaker And Soundbar Deals So Far
Get your new gaming setup jams pumping with this collection of Black Friday 2021 speaker and soundbar deals.
If you're looking for a new soundbar or speaker system to improve your entertainment setup, Black Friday will bring plenty of huge discounts on tech that's normally quite pricey. In fact, there are already some wonderful deals on soundbars and speakers from major brands like Samsung and JBL. We've rounded up the best Black Friday soundbar and speaker deals below. Make sure to check back next week, as we'll be adding to this list as more deals go live.
Best Black Friday soundbar deals
Samsung 3.1-Channel Soundbar + Subwoofer
$210 (was $400)
Samsung's 3.1 channel soundbar offers punchy audio, Dolby Digital 5.1 enables surround sound capability, and optimized sound for your favorite video content. A powerful bass subwoofer completes the package, with this kit also being wireless surround sound compatible in case you have expansion plans in mind.
Samsung 7.1-Channel Soundbar with Dolby 5.1
$280 (was $500)
For some added power, the 7.1 channel version of the Samsung soundbar ups the audio quality with adaptive sound, virtual 3D sound that tracks the action around you, and Dolby Digital 5.1 enables surround sound capability. For gamers, there's 3D directional audio from up-firing speakers, powerful woofers automatically sync sound with the on-screen action, and crosstalk cancellation minimizes distractions.
Samsung 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar + Subwoofer
$400 (was $700)
Sticking with Samsung, all the audio highlights you'd expect from a soundbar are present here. Theater-quality sound hits you from multiple angles, automatically enhanced audio and enhanced clarity adapt to your space, and if you have a Samsung QLED TV, this soundbar synchronizes with it to deliver a more immersive experience.
Insignia 2.1-Channel Soundbar + Subwoofer
$80 (was $150)
The Insignia soundbar is an affordable and reliable engine of audio entertainment, offering dynamic sound, powerful bass, and Bluetooth music streaming for when you want to get your party started.
Samsung 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X
$680 (was $1,000)
Audiophiles will get a sensory kick out of this soundbar setup, which has more realistic 3D audio and sound precisely projected from above, in front, behind and to the side of you with the latest in acoustic technologies. Designed to sync up with a Samsung TV, dynamically optimized audio with enhanced voice clarity for whatever you are watching, including sports, games, movies makes for an immersive and natural environment to listen in on.
Best Black Friday speaker deals
If something more traditional is what you're looking for in the audio department, there are a bunch of great speakers to consider this year. Even better, a number of speakers now no longer need to be tethered to your home, and with a quick charge, you can take them on the road with you. We'll be seeing a lot of speaker deals this year, so expect more discounts on Amazon's 4th-gen Echo Dots, Bose speakers, and budget speakers in the days to come.
Samsung MXX T40 2ch Sound Tower
$180 (was $300)
It may look like an imposing alien tower, but this Samsung speaker is capable of effortlessly filling a room with sound, has a turbo bass-boost button, and it even gets into the party spirit with an array of LED lights that pulse with the beat. Connect two different smart devices at the same time so you can conveniently switch between devices with its Bluetooth multi-connection feature, or stick a USB drive in for a quick playlist.
LG XBOOM Go Portable Speaker
$80 (was $100)
On the other end of the speaker spectrum, LG's XBoom portable speaker offers portability with the nostalgia of carrying a boom box around from an older era of coolness. Beats pump out from dual passive radiators that use air pressure to create more bass in a limited space, flashing LEDs turn any song into an audio-visual experience, and the water-resistant design means that it can survive a pool party. Probably. As for the battery, LG says you can get up to 18 hours of playback, depending on network connectivity and application use from its other features.
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Speaker
$270 (was $350)
Featuring plenty of retro charm, the Marshall Stanmore II wireless speaker produces clean and precise audio, customizable sound profiles, and multi-host functionality between two Bluetooth devices. Bluetooth 5.0 technology allows you to sync up a device and provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet.
JBL Flip 4
$100 (was $110)
Definitely not a cheese grater, the JBL Flip 4 is is a superb Bluetooth speaker that can connect up to two smartphones or tablets. If you're planning to take your party underwater, then the good news here is that the JBL speaker's waterproof design means that it can survive waves, spills, and even a dip in your swimming pool.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$25 (was $40)
Amazon's portable speaker is a compact piece of technology that provides a rich selection of sound. It's also more than just a speaker, capable of streaming songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and other platforms. Another trick up its sleeve is that it can receive voice commands to help run a smart home, can communicate with other Alexa devices, and is regularly updated with new functions.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Walmart Black Friday Early Deals Available Now: Check Out The Best Discounts
- Series X Restock Tracker
- Nintendo Switch OLED Preorders: Check Stock At GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday Game Deals Announced: Zelda, Mario, Fire Emblem, And More
- B2G1 Free Sale At Amazon: Call Of Duty Vanguard, Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation