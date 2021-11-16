Best Black Friday PlayStation Deals For PS5 And PS4 So Far

Whether you're gaming on PS5 or PS4, the next couple of weeks will provide the perfect opportunity to purchase new PlayStation games and accessories for less. Black Friday always brings a ton of PlayStation deals, including steep discounts on exclusive games and some of the fall's biggest hits. It's also a nice time to pick up a new headset, controller, and other accessories you've been eyeing. Of course, the number one PlayStation product on wishlists this year will undoubtedly be the elusive PS5, and we already know it will be in stock Black Friday week. While Black Friday isn't technically until November 26, early deals are already live and plenty more will be available all next week. We've rounded up the best Black Friday PlayStation deals for PS5 and PS4. We'll continue to add to this list as more retailers reveal Black Friday ads.

Black Friday PS5 restocks

We've been tracking PS5 restocks for more than a year now, and sadly both the PS5 and PS5 Digital remain incredibly difficult to find in stock. Restocks sell out in minutes (sometimes seconds), and we tend to only see a few restocks at major retailers each week. That might change during Black Friday week. Walmart has already announced that it will have the PS5 in stock for Black Friday starting November 22. There's a chance Walmart will have multiple restocks throughout the week, as the retailer has been staggering restocks in recent weeks. Meanwhile, GameStop will have the PS5 at select stores on Thanksgiving (via CAG). As more retailers reveal Black Friday ads, we'll add more PS5 Black Friday restocks to this list.

Walmart: Restocks starting November 22

GameStop: In-store restock on Thanksgiving

Best Black Friday PlayStation game deals

Deathloop received a 10/10 from GameSpot

Without a doubt, the best Black Friday gaming deals are always on games. Black Friday often brings the lowest prices ever for both recently released hits and games from previous years. This year will be no different, as we already know of a bunch of seriously great PS5 and PS4 game deals. Walmart will have Deathloop, one of the best PS5 exclusives, on sale for only $25. The retailer will also have discounts on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate edition.

Third-party games will also be on sale for really great prices: Far Cry 6 will be $35, Guardians of the Galaxy will be $35, Resident Evil Village will be $20, Back 4 Blood will be $25, and Riders Republic will be $25. Walmart has also teased a discount on Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the exact sale price hasn't been revealed.

We've listed the best Black Friday PS5 and PS4 game deals below. Games that are bolded indicate that the sale price is available now. Many of the best deals--most of which are at Walmart for the time being--won't go live until November 22.

Best Black Friday PlayStation accessory deals

Black Friday always brings steep discounts on the common accessories most users are looking for: controllers, headsets, charging stations, etc. PS5 users will also want to keep an eye on NVMe SSD deals, since Sony recently added support for expanding internal storage space on your PS5. Keep in mind that not all NVMe SSDs work with the PS5, though. We've rounded up the best PS5 and PS4 accessory deals ahead of Black Friday. We'll be adding to this list as more sales are revealed. Perhaps we'll finally see a nice discount on the DualSense?

Official PS5 accessory deals

Controller and charging station deals

Headset deals

NVMe SSD and external hard drive deals

Best Black Friday PlayStation Plus and PS Now deals

Black Friday typically brings a nice discount on PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Walmart will have 12-month PS Plus codes on sale for $40 starting November 22. That's a savings of $20 on your subscription. We'd expect that this deal will be available at all major retailers; it's unlikely that any major retailer will beat the $40 price.