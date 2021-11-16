Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals So Far

Samsung has long been a go-to brand in the world of gaming monitors, and with years of development behind it, the company unveiled a curved display that hit a sweet spot between form, function and affordability. The Samsung CRG5 offers a great gameplay experience with its 1080p VA panel, combining an impressive 3000:1 contrast ratio with a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync, perfect for anyone who's running with an Nvidia card in their rig or plan to use it with an Xbox Series X|S or PS5 console.

While it may lack HDR, at this price-point the Samsung CRG5 is still a great addition to any gaming setup that can make games shine on it.