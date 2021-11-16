The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals So Far
Here's a look at the best Black Friday 2021 gaming monitor deals, perfect for any gamer looking for fast response times and high refresh rates in their setups.
Black Friday always brings steep discounts on PCs and peripherals, including gaming monitors. Whether you game on PC or are looking for a nice monitor for your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, now's a great time to look into replacing your old monitor with a shiny new one. Though Black Friday is still technically over a week away, there are already some wonderful deals on gaming monitors from popular brands, including Samsung, Asus, and Alienware. We've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals so far and will add to this list as new deals pop up.
Best Black Friday gaming monitor deals
Samsung Odyssey CRG5 24" Curved Monitor
$150 (was $280)
Samsung has long been a go-to brand in the world of gaming monitors, and with years of development behind it, the company unveiled a curved display that hit a sweet spot between form, function and affordability. The Samsung CRG5 offers a great gameplay experience with its 1080p VA panel, combining an impressive 3000:1 contrast ratio with a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync, perfect for anyone who's running with an Nvidia card in their rig or plan to use it with an Xbox Series X|S or PS5 console.
While it may lack HDR, at this price-point the Samsung CRG5 is still a great addition to any gaming setup that can make games shine on it.
Dell 24" FHD Curved Monitor
$180 (was $250)
Another curved monitor worth considering, Dell's 24-inch display bundles an incredible amount of color into a package that's perfect for high-definition gaming. Screen clarity takes advantage of a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, a quick 165Hz refresh rate keeps the action rolling smoothly, and an even more impressive 1ms response time means that there's nary a blur to be seen during even the most lightning-paced of gaming sessions.
Acer Nitro XV271 27" FHD Monitor
$300 (was $400)
For those of you who scoff at the thought of a mere 1080p gaming experience, worry not. The Acer Nitro offers an excellent 1440p display for gaming, supports FreeSync and is compatible with G-Sync as well. Throw in smooth and responsive visuals from its 170Hz refresh rate and very low input lag, and you've got a solid IPS panel that can handle the challenging visuals of modern-day gaming.
Alienware AW2521HFL 24.5" IPS Monitor
$250 (was $400)
One of the most popular brands in PC gaming, Alienware makes monitors designed for optimal gaming performance. This particular Alienware monitor has a gorgeous 24.5-inch IPS LED display. It offers a fast 240Hz refresh rate and just 1ms response time. It's also compatible with FreeSync and G-Sync.
Asus TUF 23.8" IPS Monitor
$210 (was $270)
If you're looking for a compact monitor with great performance, the Asus Tuf 23.8-inch full HD monitor is a great choice and is available at a reasonable price. It boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. This monitor supports multiple display inputs, including HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort.
MSI MPG Artymis 32" Curved Monitor
$360 (was $460)
Some people prefer larger displays for PC gaming. If that's you, check out this deal on MSI's MPG Artymis 32-inch curved monitor. With a spacious display and a curved design, this MSI monitor provides an immersive experience. It's on the pricier side, but it's no slouch when it comes to performance. It has a quad HD display boasting 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.
