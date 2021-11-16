Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals So Far
These Black Friday 2021 gaming laptop deals will turn any environment into a dedicated hub of action, strategy, and racing bliss.
With Black Friday right around the corner, it's a great time to think about replacing your old laptop. Whether you're looking for a gaming laptop or productivity powerhouse, there are sure to be plenty of great deals on laptops this year. There are already some nice early deals on gaming laptops and productivity laptops. We've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming laptop and laptop deals and will continue to add to these lists as more deals go live.
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals
MSI GS76 17.3"
$2,000 (Was $2,200)
MSI's GS76 gaming laptop isn't just a sleek and stylish slab of portable computing, it's also a powerhouse with plenty of hardware that's perfect for gaming and content creation. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card can handle any game you throw at it, while the FHD 1920x1080 360Hz screen will make those visuals shine. A 1TB SSD adds ultrafast startups, and as an added bonus, you'll get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the house.
Asus ROG 13.4"
$1,300 (was $1,500)
Asus gaming laptops usually have some of the best displays on the market, and this model is no exception. While 16GB of RAM and a Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU, this Rog model makes for an enticing product. It has an ultra bright 500nits 13.4-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time that makes for a beastly transmission of any game that you're playing. It's also fairly lightweight considering its specs and has some powerful audio.
MSI Stealth 15M 15.6"
$1,300 (was $1,600)
Another sturdy piece of MSI engineering, the Stealth 15M comes loaded with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD to save all your files on. It's also a compact model, featuring a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display, plenty of old-school ports, and a built-in HD webcam with a microphone. Like the other MSI laptop on this list, you'll get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in for good measure.
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15"
$1,300 (was $1,500)
The Lenovo Slim 7 comes packaged with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU, and 16GB DDR4 RAM to offer a gaming platform that can run a wide variety of titles at nice settings. The 512GB SSD is a bit on the smaller side, but this laptop makes up for it with an impressive 15.6-inch full HD screen, a sleek aluminum chassis, and an HD webcam with dual array microphone.
Razer Blade Stealth 13.3"
$1,500 (was $1,800)
Razer went from being one of the biggest names in PC peripherals to a manufacturer of gaming laptops a few years ago, earning rave reviews for its line of Razer Blade laptops. It's not hard to see why these gaming laptops are so popular, as they feature Razer's distinctive style and an absurd amount of hardware inside of the chassis. This particular model is a tiny titan that can still go the distance with some of its more dated hardware, making it perfect as a pocket indie notebook.
It has a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI graphics card and a quad-core 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor. Pair that with its compact 13-inch, 120Hz display, and you've got yourself a lightweight and stylish gaming laptop that won't break the bank.
Best Black Friday laptop deals
If gaming laptops are out of your budget or you simply don't need one, fret not! Notebooks that are geared more towards productivity can still handle a few indie games between Excel spreadsheets, and the market has numerous models that feature modern-day conveniences with attractive designs and even a few exotic workplace ideas.
Surface Laptop Go
$550 (Was $700)
Microsoft's little productivity powerhouse, the Surface Go aims to provide utilitarian power with a sleek design. The modest hardware is still more than capable of running word processing, video editing programs, and a few sly games of Solitaire when the boss isn't looking, but the real appeal is an all-day battery that can handle hours of tasks when you're out and about.
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1
$1,350 (was $1,750)
A solid amount of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a lightweight design sounds more than acceptable for a laptop designed to help you get some work done, but Lenovo's party trick with the Yoga 9i isn't just an overpowered 14" 10-point multitouch screen with a 3840 x 2160 native resolution. This screen also has a 360° flip-and-fold design, which gives this device four productivity modes for you to choose between. That's a flexible amount of professional power, right there.
HP 15.6-inch Laptop
$279 (was $399)
Another reliable name in productivity, HP's affordable little laptop has 8GB RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and 8 hours mixed usage battery life. If you're in a rush, you can fill the battery up halfway in roughly 45 minutes with fast-charging, while the micro-edge display gives you an ultra-wide viewing experience that's ideal for seamless multi-monitor setups for the home office.
MacBook Air with M1 Chip
$899 (was $999)
On the Apple side of office work, the MacBook Air is as stylish as ever and now boasts even more power in its svelte frame. Apple's 8-core CPU M1 chip let's you handle everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease, while the 8GB of unified memory makes getting in and out of apps quicker than ever. The 13.3” Retina display also means that everything will look extra sharp.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch
$999 (was $1,099)
The iPad Pro might not be a laptop by default, but with a few accessories, Apple's most powerful tablet becomes a workhorse with added versatility. The M1 chip adds an unprecedented level of horsepower to its hardware, the Liquid Retina XDR display is perfect for creative products when you're on the go, and the iPad Pro's battery life can last all day. Add an Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard, and you'll draw even more power out of this popular hub for productive creativity.
