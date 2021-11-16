Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals So Far

Razer went from being one of the biggest names in PC peripherals to a manufacturer of gaming laptops a few years ago, earning rave reviews for its line of Razer Blade laptops. It's not hard to see why these gaming laptops are so popular, as they feature Razer's distinctive style and an absurd amount of hardware inside of the chassis. This particular model is a tiny titan that can still go the distance with some of its more dated hardware, making it perfect as a pocket indie notebook.

It has a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI graphics card and a quad-core 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor. Pair that with its compact 13-inch, 120Hz display, and you've got yourself a lightweight and stylish gaming laptop that won't break the bank.