Save Big On Apple Products: Free AirPods Offer And Discounts On MacBooks, iPad Pro
Check out the latest and greatest Apple deals, just in time for the back-to-school season.
It might seem early, but July is when back-to-school sales start to kick into full gear, and whether you're actually heading to a campus this fall or not, now's a great time to pick up a new laptop, headphones, or tablet for way less. The Apple back-to-school sale is always one of the biggest promotions that rolls around every summer, and it means you can find some great deals on pricey Apple products right now, from the newest iPad Pro to powerful MacBooks equipped with the M1 chip.
On top of a bunch of general discounts on these products, Apple is throwing in a free pair of AirPods with purchases of select Mac and iPad models (you can also opt to receive AirPods Pro for just 90 bucks). This offer is available for current and newly accepted college students, parents, faculty, and staff. Interestingly, Apple doesn't ask you to verify student status when taking advantage of this deal online. We're absolutely not telling you to lie and take advantage of this if you're not actually in school, but, you know, just observing.
Though the AirPods freebie is a nice perk, you can actually save even more on certain Apple products at Amazon and other stores right now--so if an outright discount is preferred, you're better off buying elsewhere. Check out some of the best Apple deals available now.
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Chip
$1,100 (was $1,300)
The latest MacBook Pro is $100 cheaper at Amazon than it currently is on Apple.com, and if you're a Prime member, you'll get free one-day shipping. At $1,100, this matches its lowest price yet. Equipped with Apple's new M1 chip that brings huge improvements to speed and CPU performance, the 2020 MacBook Pro is an awesome choice for students, creators, and more. It boasts up to 20 hours of battery life, ultra-fast SSD storage (256GB), and a stunning Retina display with bright LED backlighting. Though you'll still want to look for an actual gaming laptop if that's your primary use case, the MacBook Pro remains a great choice for general use.
2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip
$1,100 (was $1,249)
For the exact same price as the 256GB MacBook Pro, you can pick up the MacBook Air with twice the storage. Also equipped with the M1 chip, the 2020 MacBook Air continues to be the slightly lighter and more portable alternative to the Pro, with an 8-core CPU with five times faster graphics and up to 18 hours of battery life. You'll save about $50 at Amazon with this particular configuration versus buying at Apple, though the MacBook Air is also eligible for free AirPods.
2021 Apple 12.9" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) with M1 Chip
$999 (was $1,100)
When it comes to the new 2021 iPad Pro, we're seeing the same price at Apple as Amazon: $999. Of course, Apple's AirPods freebie makes buying direct a better deal in this case, but if you don't qualify or already own AirPods, Amazon's deal is a good option too. The 2021 iPad Pro also features the same M1 chip present in Apple's MacBooks, delivering enhanced speed, graphics, and an all-day battery. Its 12.9-inch liquid Retina display makes it a particularly great choice for art and production work, but students and those who subscribe to Apple Arcade will reap the benefits here as well.
Apple AirPods Max
$477 (was $549)
Apple's new premium headphones are still ridiculously expensive, but this is the cheapest they've ever been and they make a great all-around pair for work, gaming, and listening to music/podcasts. With up to 20 hours of listening time, the AirPods Max feature active noise canceling (and a transparency mode for when you need to let outside noise in), spatial audio, a comfortable knit-mesh canopy with memory foam ear cushions, and overall impressive sound and build quality, according to CNET's AirPods Max review. If you're willing to shell out for a premium pair and are already a dedicated Apple user, this deal could be worth jumping on.
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)
$349 (was $429)
The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently one of the best smart watches you can buy, and right now it's $80 off at Amazon. For loyal Apple users, fitness-minded folks, and people who are always on the go, it's a great accessory to have on your wrist, letting you track your workouts, monitor your sleep, measure your blood oxygen levels, and even take calls and reply to texts.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
$149 (was $300)
If you're not looking to spend nearly $500 on the AirPods Max, there's a more affordable alternative that's a full $150 cheaper than its list price today at Walmart. Available in multiple colors, the wireless Beats Solo Pro are active noise-canceling headphones with an on-ear fit and Bluetooth connectivity. With up to 22 hours of listening time (and 40 hours without ANC), the Beats Solo Pro are a reliable option at a great price if you prefer the on-ear design.
Apple AirPods Pro
$197 (was $249)
Not looking to take advantage of Apple's back-to-school offer? The AirPods Pro usually have some kind of discount these days, and $197 is a fairly common price for them at Amazon. However, it's extremely rare to see them drop further outside of Prime Day and Black Friday, and if you're an iPhone user, you'll probably want to get your hands on these at some point or another. The AirPods Pro deliver active noise canceling (with a transparency mode), three tip sizes for customizing your fit, Siri voice control, and more than 24 hours of battery life with the included case.
