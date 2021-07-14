Save Big On Apple Products: Free AirPods Offer And Discounts On MacBooks, iPad Pro

It might seem early, but July is when back-to-school sales start to kick into full gear, and whether you're actually heading to a campus this fall or not, now's a great time to pick up a new laptop, headphones, or tablet for way less. The Apple back-to-school sale is always one of the biggest promotions that rolls around every summer, and it means you can find some great deals on pricey Apple products right now, from the newest iPad Pro to powerful MacBooks equipped with the M1 chip.

On top of a bunch of general discounts on these products, Apple is throwing in a free pair of AirPods with purchases of select Mac and iPad models (you can also opt to receive AirPods Pro for just 90 bucks). This offer is available for current and newly accepted college students, parents, faculty, and staff. Interestingly, Apple doesn't ask you to verify student status when taking advantage of this deal online. We're absolutely not telling you to lie and take advantage of this if you're not actually in school, but, you know, just observing.

Though the AirPods freebie is a nice perk, you can actually save even more on certain Apple products at Amazon and other stores right now--so if an outright discount is preferred, you're better off buying elsewhere. Check out some of the best Apple deals available now.