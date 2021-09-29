The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Apple AirPods Deals Available Now
You can save on every model of AirPods right now, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.
Over the past five years, Apple AirPods have become the earbud option for many. While there is no shortage of competitors--both brand-name and knock-off--who have tried to tap into the Bluetooth earbud market that Apple made so popular, iPhone users' best option is still the original thing. Apple AirPods have a predictably great build quality, solid audio, and seamless functionality with iOS devices. Apple has expanded its line of AirPods over time; now you have four different options to choose from, including the over-ear AirPods Max. With the recent Nintendo Switch update, you can even use AirPods with the Nintendo Switch. We've rounded up the best AirPods deals available now and will update this list with new deals as the holiday season approaches.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$119 (was $160)
If you just want the most affordable AirPods, the standard model with the wired charging case is the way to go. Normally $160, you can get the regular Apple AirPods for $119 at Amazon right now.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
$160 (was $200)
The only difference between this model and the standard is that it comes with a wireless charging case, so you can add juice to the case itself without plugging it in. If you regularly take advantage of wireless charging, you'll probably want to opt for these. Amazon has the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $160, down from $200.
Apple AirPods Pro
$197 (was $250)
The AirPods Pro are the best earbuds Apple makes. They feature some welcome improvements over the other two models, most notably audio quality and fit. The AirPods Pro have a more comfortable design thanks to the included silicone tips and sleeker shape. It is possible that the regular AirPods won't fit perfectly in your ears. If you've had issues with previous Apple earbuds (or other brands without silicone tips), the Pro is likely your best option. The AirPods Pro also offer more impactful audio due to improved drivers that produce better bass. The shape of the earbuds is also better when it comes to noise cancellation.
The AirPods Pro can run for roughly an hour longer on a full charge than the standard AirPods (five hours versus four). If these improvements sound worth it, you can snag the AirPods Pro for $197 at Amazon right now.
Apple AirPods Max
$499 (was $549)
If you prefer over-ear headphones, your only Apple option is the pricey AirPods Max. The AirPods Max feature many of the same features as its earbud cousins, including active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial surround sound, and Siri support. They run for 20 hours on a single charge and are fitted with high-end 40mm drivers that certainly produce a premium sound. The AirPods Max have knitted memory foam earcups and a stainless steel headband. When not in use, you can store them in the included case.
The AirPods Max are currently on sale for $499 at Amazon. Yes, that's still a lot of money for headphones, but you're saving 50 bucks here. They come in Space Gray, Sky Blue, silver, pink, and green.
