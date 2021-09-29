Best Apple AirPods Deals Available Now

The AirPods Pro are the best earbuds Apple makes. They feature some welcome improvements over the other two models, most notably audio quality and fit. The AirPods Pro have a more comfortable design thanks to the included silicone tips and sleeker shape. It is possible that the regular AirPods won't fit perfectly in your ears. If you've had issues with previous Apple earbuds (or other brands without silicone tips), the Pro is likely your best option. The AirPods Pro also offer more impactful audio due to improved drivers that produce better bass. The shape of the earbuds is also better when it comes to noise cancellation.

The AirPods Pro can run for roughly an hour longer on a full charge than the standard AirPods (five hours versus four). If these improvements sound worth it, you can snag the AirPods Pro for $197 at Amazon right now.