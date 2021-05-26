Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2021: 4K, OLED, And More

Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, and although the retailer hasn't confirmed exact dates, we know the big sale is happening sometime in June, meaning it's just a few weeks away. Prime Day is a massive two-day event stacked with deals, especially across the tech space, and Prime Day TV deals are sure to feature heavily. From LG's 4K OLED TVs to budget Amazon Fire smart TVs, you should have a lot of TV deals to choose from during Prime Day 2021, and we'll be here to round up the best ones, whether you need a new screen for gaming or just watching Netflix.

While we won't know exactly which Prime Day TV deals will make an appearance this year until early Prime Day deals start to go live, there are a few things you can generally expect. First, Amazon loves to discount Fire TVs from brands like Toshiba, TCL, and Insignia--for example, this 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV dropped to $120 from $180 last year. Expect to see Prime Day Fire TV deals with models available for $100 to $200, which is about as cheap as it gets. Of course, there will also be plenty of Prime Day tech deals on devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube if you want to use the Fire TV interface on a separate TV.

Gamers will likely be eyeing deals on pricier 4K and OLED TV deals during Prime Day, screens that can utilize the full power of next-gen consoles. Though these will always be pricier than the budget TVs mentioned above, they're well worth it for those needing high refresh rates and a gorgeous, high-contrast picture. Expect TVs from top brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG to see discounts of up to $1,000 on Amazon, and be sure to check out TV deals at other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart during Prime Day--they're sure to have some nice competing offers.

Pre-Prime Day TV deals are already popping up at the retailer, meaning you can save today and get a new screen sooner if you don't want to deal with the Prime Day madness. As we wait for more info on Prime Day, we've rounded up a bunch of great TV deals that are available today, ranging from accessible 4K sets to some of the best you can find on the market today for both entertainment and gaming. We'll be updating this story with the best Prime Day TV deals as they start going live.

For more on Amazon Prime Day 2021, see our guide to the best Prime Day deals we expect and how to get Amazon Prime for free so you can shop the sale, even if you're not currently a subscriber.