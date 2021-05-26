The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2021: 4K, OLED, And More
Here's what we expect from Prime Day TV deals in 2021, plus some great savings right now.
LG 65" CX OLED 4K TV
$1,850 (was $2,800)See at Amazon
LG 77" GX OLED 4K TV
$3,497 (was $3,997)See at Amazon
Sony X900H 75" 4K TV
$1,798 (was $2000)See at Amazon
Samsung 65" TU-8300 4K TV
$648 (was $800)See at Amazon
Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV
$280 (was $320)See at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, and although the retailer hasn't confirmed exact dates, we know the big sale is happening sometime in June, meaning it's just a few weeks away. Prime Day is a massive two-day event stacked with deals, especially across the tech space, and Prime Day TV deals are sure to feature heavily. From LG's 4K OLED TVs to budget Amazon Fire smart TVs, you should have a lot of TV deals to choose from during Prime Day 2021, and we'll be here to round up the best ones, whether you need a new screen for gaming or just watching Netflix.
While we won't know exactly which Prime Day TV deals will make an appearance this year until early Prime Day deals start to go live, there are a few things you can generally expect. First, Amazon loves to discount Fire TVs from brands like Toshiba, TCL, and Insignia--for example, this 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV dropped to $120 from $180 last year. Expect to see Prime Day Fire TV deals with models available for $100 to $200, which is about as cheap as it gets. Of course, there will also be plenty of Prime Day tech deals on devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube if you want to use the Fire TV interface on a separate TV.
Gamers will likely be eyeing deals on pricier 4K and OLED TV deals during Prime Day, screens that can utilize the full power of next-gen consoles. Though these will always be pricier than the budget TVs mentioned above, they're well worth it for those needing high refresh rates and a gorgeous, high-contrast picture. Expect TVs from top brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG to see discounts of up to $1,000 on Amazon, and be sure to check out TV deals at other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart during Prime Day--they're sure to have some nice competing offers.
Pre-Prime Day TV deals are already popping up at the retailer, meaning you can save today and get a new screen sooner if you don't want to deal with the Prime Day madness. As we wait for more info on Prime Day, we've rounded up a bunch of great TV deals that are available today, ranging from accessible 4K sets to some of the best you can find on the market today for both entertainment and gaming. We'll be updating this story with the best Prime Day TV deals as they start going live.
For more on Amazon Prime Day 2021, see our guide to the best Prime Day deals we expect and how to get Amazon Prime for free so you can shop the sale, even if you're not currently a subscriber.
LG 65-Inch CX OLED 4K TV
$1,850 (was $2,800)
LG has carved out a space in the market exclusively for its OLED TVs, and for good reason. The CX might be 2020's consumer model, but it's still one of the best 4K TVs you can buy today for any content, and especially if you're looking for a premium experience for movies and games. With its support for Dolby Vision, incredible contrast and color reproduction, and inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 ports, it's a good investment for the future, too. And even before Prime Day, you can grab it for a great price.
LG 77-Inch GX OLED 4K TV
$3,497 (was $3,997)
While the CX is balanced for price and performance, LG does offer a tier higher with its GX line. This deal on the 77-inch is vastly more expensive, but you get the same features--incredible HDR support, HDMI 2.1, and more--with a much bigger display that also comes with a handy wall mount. That allows you to place it flush with a wall, making it look like a piece of art when it displays one of its many dynamic wallpapers. If aesthetics are as important as image quality, then it doesn't get much better than this.
Sony X900H 75-Inch 4K TV
$1,798 (was $2000)
If you prefer the brightness of LCD over the benefits of OLED, then the Sony X900H is one of the best 4K sets you can find. This model from 2020 is a massive 75-inches, with full-array local dimming to make HDR content really pop. It also features HDMI 2.1 support, but only on two of its four HDMI outputs. Still, that makes it a good pairing for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, both of which will also benefit from the TV's Game Mode that reduces input latency while keeping the picture pristine.
Sony X80J 65-Inch 4K TV
$898 (was $1,000)
Another great pick from Sony is the X80J, which launched earlier this year. You lose out on HDMI 2.1 support at this price, but you still get a suitably large 65-inch display with HDR support (including Dolby Vision) and low-latency game modes for all your consoles. The TV is equipped with Google TV, the latest streaming suite from the company that has started replacing Android TV. Its ADS panel is like a typical IPS one, which means you can depend on great color reproduction and even better viewing angles.
Samsung 65-Inch TU-8300 Curved 4K TV
$648 (was $800)
If you're looking specifically for a curved 4K TV, the only one released by Samsung in 2020 is on sale and still a great all-round pick. It features a VA panel, which helps produce a high contrast ratio with inky black levels. It supports HDR through HDMI and on all its on-board apps while also offering extremely low input latency for gaming. It doesn't feature any HDMI 2.1 ports, unfortunately, but at this price, you'll be well served with its full suite of options for any kind of content.
Insignia 43-Inch 4K TV, Fire TV Edition
$280 (was $320)
If you're just looking for a no-fuss 4K set and love the Amazon Fire TV interface, then the two combine in Insignia's 43-inch TV that includes Amazon's streaming box inside. That means no fussing with new apps or an unfamiliar OS, just the same streaming collection and navigation that you might already be used to. Even if having Fire TV doesn't matter to you, you'll still benefit from the crispness of the 4K panel and the convenience of the overall size, making it a great choice as a secondary TV for a bedroom, as an example.
Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series 4K TV
$504 (was $530)
On the cheaper end of the spectrum is Hisense's Class H8 Android-equipped 4K TV, which hits all the right notes for another great all-rounder pick. It features support for HDR (including Dolby Vision) as well as Dolby Atmos if you're already invested in a surround-sound system. The full-array local dimming is spread across 90 zones, with a rated maximum brightness of 700 nits to make HDR content really pop. It's not the biggest TV at 55-inches, but that's still a great middle ground for an entertainment center or smaller lounge.
