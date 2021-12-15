Best Agency Property In GTA Online To Buy For The Contract

GTA Online's latest expansion, The Contract, requires that players purchase a new building before getting into any of its money-making jobs. However, that building will cost players a pretty penny, and they won't be able to get a refund, so it's important to buy the best Agency available.

To start The Contract, players have to buy an Agency building, a high-end office where they can meet with similarly high-end clients. And to meet the expectations of any celebrity, millionaire, or musician, players will have to spend upwards of $2 million.

The Little Seoul Agency building stands out for its cheap price and central location.

There are four Agency buildings in total for players to purchase, with three set close to each other around Little Seoul and the last located in Downtown Vinewood. The location in Downtown Vinewood can immediately be ruled out thanks to its exorbitant $2,830,000 price tag, leaving the other three.

Of these choices, the Agency building located in the center of Little Seoul is the best choice. Not only is it the cheapest option, costing just over $2 million, but its central location in Los Santos should make getting to and from the business center a breeze. With the extra money saved by choosing this building, players can also tack on some of its extras, ranging from cosmetic changes to an armory or vehicle workshop. All of those additions can jack up the price though, easily doubling it.

Once players have their own Agency building, they can follow our guide on how to start The Contract.