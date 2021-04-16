Best 240Hz Gaming Monitor 2021: Displays For Competitive Gamers

The higher the refresh rate on your monitor, the better when it comes to multiplayer games where every millisecond you have on your opponent makes a difference. 240Hz gaming monitors reigned supreme as the fastest displays on the market for quite some time, and while the advent of 360Hz monitors has come, 240Hz screens are still much more affordable--and the difference between the two isn't as big as the numbers suggest. So if you're a competitive gamer looking for an edge, high refresh rate monitors are the way to go, and there are a number of fantastic 240Hz gaming monitors that we'd recommend.

If 240Hz is too much for you, check out our roundups for the best 4K monitors and the best 144Hz gaming monitors. There is no shortage of great options no matter what type of gamer you are.

To learn more about screens and displays, check out our complete guide to monitor technologies. It covers everything you need to know about buying a new gaming monitor, from G-Sync vs. FreeSync and dual monitors to panel types. We have plenty more explainers that cover aspects like HDMI vs. DisplayPort, HDR for monitors, and the nitty-gritty of refresh rates and response times. For console gamers, be sure to check out the best 4K TVs and best monitors for PS5 and Xbox Series X.