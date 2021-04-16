The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best 240Hz Gaming Monitor 2021: Displays For Competitive Gamers
From LG to Acer, here are the best 240Hz gaming monitors that kick up your refresh rate to a whole new level, perfect for those who play competitively.
Best overall 240Hz monitor
ViewSonic Elite XG270See at Amazon
Best 1080p 240Hz monitor
LG 27GN750-BSee at Amazon
Best 1440p 240Hz monitor
Alienware AW2721DSee at Amazon
Best budget 240Hz monitor
Acer XF250QSee at Amazon
Best 280Hz monitor
Asus TUF VG279QMSee at Amazon
The higher the refresh rate on your monitor, the better when it comes to multiplayer games where every millisecond you have on your opponent makes a difference. 240Hz gaming monitors reigned supreme as the fastest displays on the market for quite some time, and while the advent of 360Hz monitors has come, 240Hz screens are still much more affordable--and the difference between the two isn't as big as the numbers suggest. So if you're a competitive gamer looking for an edge, high refresh rate monitors are the way to go, and there are a number of fantastic 240Hz gaming monitors that we'd recommend.
If 240Hz is too much for you, check out our roundups for the best 4K monitors and the best 144Hz gaming monitors. There is no shortage of great options no matter what type of gamer you are.
To learn more about screens and displays, check out our complete guide to monitor technologies. It covers everything you need to know about buying a new gaming monitor, from G-Sync vs. FreeSync and dual monitors to panel types. We have plenty more explainers that cover aspects like HDMI vs. DisplayPort, HDR for monitors, and the nitty-gritty of refresh rates and response times. For console gamers, be sure to check out the best 4K TVs and best monitors for PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Our pick: Best 240Hz monitor
ViewSonic Elite XG270
The ViewSonic Elite XG270 gaming monitor has everything you want in a 240Hz monitor, and with an excellent design to boot. It boasts a 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, maximum 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility via FreeSync Premium. Its sleek, all-black design is backed up by a highly adjustable stand. The display can be adjusted by height, swiveled back and forth, tilted up and down, and pivoted to a 9:16 position. It comes with one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and three USB 3.1 ports. The ViewSonic Elite XG270 also has a borderless IPS display that makes it ideal for dual-monitor setups and offers wide viewing angles.
Best 1080p 240Hz monitor
LG 27GN750-B
LG is no stranger to our monitor lists, and for good reason. The company makes excellent displays, and the LG 27GN750-B is one of the best 240Hz monitors you can buy. You get a 1080p, 240Hz monitor with a 27-inch IPS display and a maximum 1ms response time. It's also G-Sync Compatible via FreeSync Premium. The LG 27GN750-B is a beastly monitor that has one DisplayPort port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and two USB 3.0 ports--enough for your PC and two consoles if needed.
Best 1440p 240Hz monitor
Alienware AW2721D
1440p and 240Hz isn't as common of a combination to find in a gaming monitor, but if your PC has the power to push that kind of resolution and frame rate, it's worth investing in the higher-end Alienware AW2721D gaming monitor. Its 27-inch display boasts DisplayHDR 600, a maximum 1ms response time, and G-Sync Ultimate support, the latter of which will pair very nicely with an Nvidia graphics card. This monitor also has a slew of ports: one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two downstream USB 3.2 ports, and two upstream USB 3.2 ports.
Best budget 240Hz monitor
Acer XF250Q
For only $265, the Acer XF250Q provides users with a 24-inch TN display that features a 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium with G-Sync compatibility. That's quite the combo for less than $300, and pairing it with its maximum 1ms response time makes it an excellent option if you're a competitive gamer on a budget. One aspect in which it falters a bit is its port selection, though most will be totally fine with the one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one HDMI 1.4 port.
Best 280Hz monitor
Asus TUF VG279QM
This Asus TUF gaming monitor has the fastest refresh rate on this list, boasting a maximum of 280Hz if overclocked. This is accompanied by FreeSync Premium with G-Sync compatibility, a maximum 1ms response time, and DisplayHDR 400. Its 27-inch IPS display also features a 1080p resolution, giving your GPU the power bandwidth to max out that 280Hz refresh rate. It includes one DisplayPort port and two HDMI 2.0 ports as well.
More Tech Picks From GameSpot
- The Best 4K TVs For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
- Best Monitor For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
- Best Gaming Chair For 2021: Top Chairs For PC And Console Gaming
- + Show More More Tech Picks From GameSpot Links (5)
- Best Cheap Gaming Monitors For 2021
- Best PC Gaming Headset Of 2021: HyperX, SteelSeries, And More
- The Best Nintendo Switch Controllers You Can Buy
- The Best VR Headsets In 2020
- Best Webcams 2020: Top Picks For Streaming On Twitch And YouTube
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation