Berlin And Seattle Pokemon Go Fest Events To Feature Notable Pokemon Go Influencers

Niatic is continuing to hold its first in-person Pokemon Go fests since the start of the pandemic, and as part of the festivities multiple streamers and influencers will be present. The guest list includes Trainer Tips, ZoëTwoDots, Spieletrend, Newtiteuf, and Couple of Gaming. Meet-and-greets with these prominent community members will take place across all three days of the event. Each influencer will have their own timeslot on each day of the festival. Additionally, as part of June 25’s community day, influencers will lead guided treks in Berlin exclusively.

Unlike most Pokemon Go events, Pokemon Go Fest is ticketed and requires an in-person presence to participate, though there will be some bonuses available to those not present in-person.

Pokemon Go Fest takes place in three cities this year, each with their own set of events and dates. The first event is in Berlin, Germany starting on July 1 and ending on July 3. That is followed by the festival in Seattle, from July 22 to July 25. The final event is in Sapporo, Japan and takes place from August 5 to August 7 2022.

You can find the schedule for meet-and-greets and guided tours below. Each location will have dedicated meet-and-greet spots at the location of the festival. You can find additional details on the Pokemon Go blog.

Berlin meet-and-greet schedule

Friday, July 1

Timeslot 1

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – ZoëTwoDots

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Kushi, Diltek, and LetsGoTry

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Keibron Gamer and Toretto Master

Timeslot 2

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – The Trainer Club

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Newtiteuf and Seb et Ouss

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Spieletrend

Timeslot 3

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Trainer Tips

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – ZyoniK and Kriket 23

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Couple of Gaming, Sabrina Spielt, and ChaosLady

Saturday, July 2

Timeslot 1

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – ZoëTwoDots

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Kushi, Diltek, and LetsGoTry

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Keibron Gamer and Toretto Master

Timeslot 2

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – MYSTIC7

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Newtiteuf and Seb et Ouss

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Spieletrend

Timeslot 3

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Trainer Tips

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – The Trainer Club, ZyoniK, and Kriket 23

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Couple of Gaming, Sabrina Spielt, and ChaosLady

Sunday, July 3

Timeslot 1

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – ZoëTwoDots

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Kushi, Diltek, and LetsGoTry

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Keibron Gamer and Toretto Master

Timeslot 2

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – MYSTIC7

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Newtiteuf and Seb et Ouss

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Spieletrend

Timeslot 3

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Trainer Tips

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – The Trainer Club, ZyoniK, and Kriket 23

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Couple of Gaming, Sabrina Spielt, and ChaosLady

Berlin Guided Treks

These guided Treks will take place on the community day June 25, from 2 PM to 4 PM local time. The tours will start out from two separate locations.

Spandau Arcaden at Klosterstraße 3, 13581 Berlin

Britzer Garten at Sangerhauser Weg 1, 12349 Berlin

You don't need a ticket to participate, as these treks are not a part of the Pokemon Go Fest.

Guest lineup and associated meetup location

Location 1: Spandau Arcaden

Group 1: The Trainer Club, ZyoniK, Sabrina Spielt, and ChaosLady

Group 2: Kushi, Diltek, Keibron Gamer, and Seb et Ouss

Location 2: Britzer Garten

Group 3: ZoëTwoDots, ThoTechtical, and Newtiteuf

Group 4: Couple of Gaming, Antonio Pavlinović from Pokemon GO Hub, LetsGoTry, and Toretto Master

Seattle meet-and-greet schedule

Friday

Timeslot 1 (morning park experience)

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Trainer Club and Kriket 23

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Trainer Tips

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – swaggron333

Timeslot 2 (afternoon park experience)

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Couple of Gaming

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – ZoëTwoDots

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Adam Tuttle and Ken Pescatore from Lured Up; Christopher Puenner and Kyle Barnard from GoCast; and Steve Sarumi from It’s Super Effective

Saturday

Timeslot 1 (morning park experience)

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – ZoëTwoDots

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Trainer Club and Kriket 23

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – swaggron333

Timeslot 2 (afternoon park experience)

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Couple of Gaming

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – MYSTIC7

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Adam Tuttle and Ken Pescatore from Lured Up; Christopher Puenner and Kyle Barnard from GoCast; and Steve Sarumi from It’s Super Effective

Sunday

Timeslot 1 (morning park experience)

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – ZoëTwoDots

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Trainer Club and Kriket 23

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – swaggron333

Timeslot 2 (afternoon park experience)