Beloved Velocity Series Is Getting A Spiritual Successor

Studio FuturLab is returning to its sci-fi action roots with an ambitious new game.

FuturLab, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Velocity series and oddly satisfying PowerWash Simulator, is making a new Velocity-style game. The studio has announced a new collaboration with Thunderful Publishing, which will be helping FuturLab bring a Velocity spiritual successor to life.

FuturLab is most known for its sci-fi arcade speedrunning series Velocity, which consists of Velocity, Velocity Ultra, and Velocity 2X. The studio branched out more recently with the popular PowerWash Simulator, but now is returning to its sci-fi action roots with a brand new game.

Now Playing: Velocity 2X On Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer

The studio says the new game is "a stylish, high-intensity third-person combat game," that's being described as a Velocity spiritual successor rather than a direct sequel. FuturLab founder James Marsden describes the upcoming game as "ambitious" in a recent press release. "It sees our studio returning to sci-fi action, possessing the same DNA as Velocity, but with far more ambition, style, and contemporary relevance," Marsden said. "It is nothing short of a dream game, and we cannot wait to share it with the world."

Neither studio nor publisher has shared a name, release window, or release platforms for the new game, but Thunderful's head of publishing described the game's early prototype as "a refreshingly new take on the action genre, presented with stunning visual style and super-tight gameplay mechanics."

FuturLab is also hiring a number of new positions to help it bring this new game to life.

